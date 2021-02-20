Another winter storm is expected to hit eastern Utah and western Colorado this weekend as snowpack numbers continue to improve for the region.
At around 70 to 75% of normal in eastern Utah and 80 to 90% of normal in western Colorado, there’s still room to improve but it’s certainly looking better.
Last month, the National Weather Service reported eastern Utah’s basins were at 50 to 70% of normal and in Colorado were closer to 70 to 80% of normal.
At Powderhorn Resort, nearly four feet of snow has fallen in the past two weeks and 31 inches of fresh powder in the past week.
“February has been very kind to us,” Powderhorn spokesperson Ryan Robinson said. “We’re 100% open and that just happened because of the snow.”
With the new snow, business has been good.
“When it snows, people show up and that’s been true over the last few weeks,” Robinson said. “A lot of people took a ski day on Wednesday and Thursday and I’m sure it will be busy this weekend.”
The mountain reported 3 inches on Wednesday morning and by Thursday morning it was up to 11 inches.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center continues to warn that avalanche conditions are very dangerous. An avalanche was triggered on Feb. 18 near treeline in the Vail and the Summit County Zone.
In general, the month of January was drier than normal across the region as nine out of 10 automated stations at airports across eastern Utah and western Colorado ended the month with below normal precipitation, according to the National Weather Service. The end of the month saw two strong systems move through the region as one to two feet of snow fell in most of the western Colorado mountains on Jan. 25.
In Grand Junction, the average temperature for the month, 28.1 degrees, was 0.7 degrees warmer than normal, with the warmest day occurring on Jan. 29 at 55 degrees and the lowest at 4 degrees on the Jan. 1 and 2.
For February, the latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows odds favoring colder temperatures across northeast Utah and northwest Colorado.
Today is expected to breezy, with a chance of showers. Snow showers are expected to develop in the northern mountains Friday through Sunday with winds up to 30 miles per hour in the valleys and 50 mile-per-hour above tree level.