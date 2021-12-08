The first real snow storm of the winter could drop up to 20 inches on the Grand Mesa starting Thursday, with up to two inches in the Grand Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain is predicted in the Grand Valley all day Thursday, NWS Grand Junction meteorologist Erin Walter said, potentially giving way to up to two inches of snow Thursday night.
"We're finally seeing some winter weather," Walter said.
In the Interstate-70 corridor, that rain will be snow basically everywhere east of Rifle, Walter said.
After that, things will likely dry out for the weekend, with some snow possible Friday morning, Walter said, and another active system on the way next week.
Temperatures Friday night could drop into the single digits, Walter added.
"This is much-needed moisture for the Western Slope," Walter said.
At the top of the Grand Mesa, up to 20 inches of snow could fall through the weekend, Walter said.
The town of Mesa is predicted to get 1-3 inches in this system, Walter said. Powderhorn Ski Area sits between the town and the top of the Mesa, she said, so it should be somewhere in the middle, with higher terrain getting more snow.
"All the ingredients are aligning with this one," Walter said. "We're looking at some pretty decent snow totals."
Walter cautioned those traveling in the Interstate 70 or U.S. 550 corridors to check the forecast and check for closures.