In typical Colorado fashion, a near record high of 55 on Friday gave way to snow in Western Colorado.
National Weather Service forecaster Dennis Phillips said it was the warmest Grand Junction has been in weeks but a weekend storm will bring moisture to the region. The highest concentration of snow is expected in higher elevations above 10,000 feet, with the San Juan Mountains expected to be hit the hardest.
The major winter storm started in California this week, transitioning through the Intermountain West and heading to the Midwest today. By Sunday and early next week, it will have made its way to the northeast, according to the National Weather Service.
Phillips said that the next storm will hit the region by Tuesday and could have a greater impact on the Grand Junction-area, which like the rest of the state, could use the precipitation.
The snowpack was reported to be 76% of normal earlier this week and 71% compared to last year, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The USDA reports that the snowpack will need to be 132% of normal to reach its peak.
“It’s going to take a few more storms to get back to normal,” Phillips added. “It takes a while to get out of a drought.”
Despite the low numbers, the National Weather Service remains optimistic.
“The line is moving in the right direction but we are still quite a bit below normal for this time of the year. Luckily we have another two and half months before the normal peak arrives to keep on accumulating,” the National Weather Service Grand Junction posted to Facebook earlier this week.