We are so lucky to live in Colorado, where there is such a wide variety of outdoor opportunities for youth close to home in local state parks and in our vast open landscapes across the state. This past week, the Colorado Equity Grant Board awarded various Colorado nonprofits a total of $1.3 million to help more kids and families experience the outdoors.

Here on the Western Slope, Friends of Youth and Nature was awarded a generous grant of $67,180 toward our efforts in getting local youth into outdoor activities. This gift to our citizens is an effort to increase access to the outdoors for our youth and instill stewardship practices of our state’s outstanding natural resources in the next generation. In the long run, this investment will increase the health of Coloradans and our communities.