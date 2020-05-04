For many senior citizens in the Grand Valley, isolation has become all too common in the age of the coronavirus.
Even as businesses gradually reopen as part of Mesa County’s safer-at-home plan, those most at risk (including the elderly) as well as those who oversee them still have to take as many precautions as possible.
At The Lodge at Grand Junction Senior Living, the staff is always looking for ways to entertain and support its residents. Its latest idea was its most grandiose.
Cars decked in balloons and signs and packed with family members and friends of residents put on a “social distancing parade” Saturday. Vehicle after vehicle pulled into the lot, stopping for quick chats and shows of encouragement as they circled through the facility’s main entrance in a loop before driving away.
“It’s just a fun idea to get our residents out of the building,” said The Lodge Sales and Marketing Director Stacy Bercume. “They’ve been socially isolated now for a couple of months. We try to come up with different ideas all the time. One of our girls came up with it and everybody went for it. We’ve been planning and making signs and getting everything ready for about a week now.”
The parade, which lasted about 10 minutes, also featured both a fire engine and an ambulance from the Grand Junction Fire Department. Both pulled in with their lights flashing and the occasional siren, delighting the roughly 20 residents watching outside while wearing masks, sitting 6 feet apart and waving red, white and blue shakers.
There were also appearances from Ant-Man as well as a combination of Alf and Superman.
Safer-at-home rules do mean residents have more freedom than before. For instance, 89-year-old Elaine Carpenter was able to visit her favorite salon Friday.
“(My family) came over and took me to get my hair done for the first time in over a month,” Carpenter said. “They can have customers, and I was one of them.”
She’s been able to stay in touch with her family throughout the COVID-19 pandemic because The Lodge has been allowing drive-by visits. Saturday’s parade was the latest and greatest in the staff’s attempts to keep the mood lightened, with Carpenter calling it a “great idea.”
“We have an amazing staff and an amazing group of residents,” Bercume said. “Family members are very supportive of everything we do. It’s brought a lot of love into the building.
“We work really hard and these are hard times. We want to make it fun.”