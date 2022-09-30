With so much sun in Mesa County, a non-profit organization wants to encourage homeowners to make the switch to solar energy.
Solar United Neighbors, or SUN, is a national nonprofit that announced its third solar co-op campaign in Colorado earlier this week.
Headquartered in Washington D.C., SUN does work across the nation, although its work in Colorado began just three years ago.
The nonprofit claims that 2020 was its most successful campaign in Colorado. Despite the pandemic, 220 members joined the co-op with 70 of which adopting solar for their homes. The 2020 campaign invested roughly $1.5 million into local economies.
“Our main focus is to help people go solar,” said Bryce Carter, a Program Director for SUN. “This process helps people save money and time, so we’re happy to be a resource for the community.”
Joining SUN’s program is free, Carter said, and there isn’t any obligation to go solar. According to Carter, “you can simply learn about what it would mean and look like for you and your family to make the switch to solar.”
When SUN officially launched its Mesa County program for 2022, it outlined how solar energy can help mitigate issues like climate change, economic downturn and certain forms of social injustice.
SUN members also told a Grand Junction audience that solar is a great investment, as costs have dropped by nearly 90% since 2010.
For those concerned about financing, Carter and his team said that loans, third party ownership and grants like the USDA Rural Energy for America Program were among some of the options.
“It's a really unique program, to have a non-profit come out and support people on this and educate them instead of just leaving them on their own,” said Brady Kappius, a 2020 member who went solar and is now volunteering for the 2022 program. “I contacted five different installers, I had a whole spreadsheet of warranties, cost per watt, and that kind of thing. The co-op gives you all that information, and they select the best installer in the area. So basically it just made life a lot easier. It was just a win-win all around.”
According to SUN, 315 Coloradans have gone solar through its program since 2019, creating 34 solar-related jobs, investing $6.2 million into the local economy as well as an estimated 46,946 metric tons of lifetime CO2 offsets.
“To those on the fence, my first recommendation is to just sign up for the co-op,” Kappius said. “You’re going to learn a lot about solar. Installers can give you a quote, so you can see hard numbers before you commit. It was a no-brainer for me.”