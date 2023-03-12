A Denver-based company that builds solar farms is pulling back on a proposed array between Clifton and Palisade, at least for a short time.
That company, Pivot Energy, announced in a letter to area residents Friday that it has withdrawn its permit application with Mesa County to give it more time to address their concerns.
Afterwards, the company plans to re-apply.
“We realize we need more time to meet with you and other community members to discuss outstanding concerns and share how we hope to address them,” the company said in the letter. “We aim to revise and resubmit the application later this year once all outstanding development milestones have been met and further community input has been incorporated into the final project design.”
The company’s project, to be located on 12 acres along Interstate 70 north of Clifton, was to come before the Mesa County Planning Commission this month. It was to install 6,250 solar modules that would generate 2.5 megawatts of electricity.
Local neighbors, however, complained that it would have been an eyesore to their view of the Mesa and Mount Garfield, and be a poor introduction to the Grand Valley for motorists coming into it through De Beque Canyon.
The company is planning to donate 100% of the power generated from it to at least 500 low-income residents in the county. It already operates two other arrays in the county and five in Garfield County.
“There is no other project like this in Mesa County, and given Xcel’s rules, we cannot pick a new location,” the letter reads. “Trust us. If we could, we would.”
Over the past five years, the company has built several solar gardens in the two-county area, including one south of Clifton and another near the I-70 interchange with U.S. Highway 50 west of Grand Junction.
Both primarily serve the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
The company also operates five solar gardens in Garfield County from Silt to Parachute. Together, they generate 11 megawatts of electricity. In its 13-year history, the company has built nearly 1,300 solar projects around the nation.