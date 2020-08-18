Some bus drivers have decided to walk away from their driver jobs due to concerns over the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
To fill the void left by those drivers, temporary replacements came up from Montrose, according to Student Transportation of America (STA).
A statement by Student Transportation of America was provided to The Daily Sentinel.
“Student Transportation of America is committed to protecting and supporting our employees and the students we transport, especially in these challenging times,” STA Terminal Manager Darrah Barnes said in the statement. “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we did have a few drivers who decided not to return this year.”
STA is able to rely on other districts if needed to provide drivers, Barnes said. In order to ensure they had enough drivers to cover all the District 51 routes, five drivers were brought in from Montrose.
“Today, these drivers safely and securely delivered students to their schools, making sure all routes were covered,” Barnes said. “These drivers will assist our location through the week, and next week we expect to be fully staffed to serve the families of the Mesa County School District 51.”
Two weeks ago Barnes told the Daily Sentinel that no drivers had quit yet, but said they had seen normal turnover year to year.
In order to protect students and drivers during the coronavirus pandemic, everyone riding the bus is required to wear a mask. Buses will be disinfected every three days, which Barnes said is what the manufacturer recommends.