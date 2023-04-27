Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Some CMU teachers are already implementing AI in their jobs

Colorado Mesa University has taken a bold step towards embracing cutting-edge technology in education by incorporating ChatGPT, a language model developed by OpenAI, into their classrooms. Despite the technology being relatively new, educators at the university have already begun implementing it in their teaching, allowing students to interact with the AI-powered tool in order to enhance their learning experience.

Those 59 words are a lot to absorb, however, to demonstrate the ability of this technology, this opening paragraph, like the one in the D51 story above, was completely produced as a result of ChatGPT being prompted to provide a the opening for this story.

CMU AI English Class 042623

Brooke Carlson, a Colorado Mesa University English instructor, talks to students on Wednesday.
CMU AI English Class 042623

Students working on English assignment in Brooke Carlson's class.
CMU AI English Class 042623

Colorado Mesa University students work on an assignment in Brooke Carlson's class on Wednesday.
CMU AI English Class 042623

Colorado Mesa University students work on an assignment in Brooke Carlson's class on Wednesday.

