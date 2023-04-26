Colorado Mesa University has taken a bold step towards embracing cutting-edge technology in education by incorporating ChatGPT, a language model developed by OpenAI, into their classrooms. Despite the technology being relatively new, educators at the university have already begun implementing it in their teaching, allowing students to interact with the AI-powered tool in order to enhance their learning experience.
Those 59 words are a lot to absorb, however, to demonstrate the ability of this technology, this opening paragraph, like the one in the D51 story, was completely produced as a result of ChatGPT being prompted to provide a the opening for this story.
While artificial intelligence (AI) programs are in their relative infancy, some CMU faculty have already begun implementing ChatGPT into their day-to-day duties.
Teacher to Teacher, an interdisciplinary working group of CMU staffers whose purpose is to promote campus-wide conversations about effective teaching and includes members representing different departments, held a meeting last Tuesday to discuss the potential benefits of AI for the school, as well as potential pitfalls.
Brooke Carlson, a CMU English instructor in the school's Department of Languages, Literature and Mass Communication, said this event was a “ChatGPT chat.”
“I presented on the ways that I've introduced and started to use the tool as a tool that's really about another way to help us think, read, research and write,” Carlson said. “For me, whenever there's new technology — and this ChatGPT and AI are new technology — it's something we're always being presented with across our lifetimes. I think any time the question of technology arises, we have to ask ourselves what purpose it serves, if it's effective, if it's appropriate, if it's meaningful.”
Carlson spoke about what he believes the benefits of technology like ChatGPT can be for his class.
“(The classroom) is a really good place for us to think about ways that we can write collaboratively, and we can use the technology to input prompts and see what kind of material the technology provides for us and then maybe build out of that material,” he said. “That kind of collaborative idea around writing is important.A lot of times, students come to the idea of composition and research and thinking and writing as an individualized experience. That's something they themselves have to do and it's also something they particularly struggle with.”
Carlson described the perspective of other educators at the ChatGPT chat, such as Evan Curtis from the Department of Art and Design. Curtis argued that AI technology could lead to the artistic advancements, such as the democratization of the film production process.
Laurena Davis, a lecturer in communication studies, presented on the way in which she's interested in transparency and equity around this blossoming technology.
“She had a student present with her who also happens to be bilingual, as is (psychology instructor) Amy Niu, and with ChatGPT being a large language model — that's the technology that it builds out of — it's a technology that's really been cultivated through language-learning, making it a great tool for people who might be multilingual or bilingual. I think we have a lot of people like that here in the Grand Valley, so that's helpful,” Carlson said.
Carlson noted that some instructors have adopted AI technology to help them with their own everyday planning and course management.
“We heard from Amy Niu in psychology and she's using that technology to help herself organize and share materials for purposes for learning. That's true also of Justin Montemarano in biology, as well as Kara Walter in economics,” he said. “You can see the difference in fields; that we have faculty in a variety of different fields that are engaged with this technology in ways that not only helps them but also helps students learn better, which is really important.”
ETHICAL QUESTIONS
Two governing bodies in the field of English, the Modern Language Association (MLA) and the American Psychological Association (APA), have already enacted citational practices for ChatGPT. However, some colleges have made proactive moves to limit student access to AI technology as much as they can, citing their concerns about students cheating on assignments and this technology proving detrimental to human creativity.
Carlson said he sat in on faculty meetings hosted by the University of Colorado in Boulder and Metropolitan State University in Denver, where concerns about AI were prevalent. Among the chief concerns of staffers at those schools was the potential impunity for students who use AI materials to finish assignments for them. Carlson believes many in the realm of academia are unprepared for how exponentially the questions surrounding AI's impact on authorship and ownership will increase as the technology advances.
Carlson also believes CMU — as well as every other university — lacks the capability to properly determine which students are utilizing the technology unethically without being too accusatory of innocent students.
“What could happen is, if we take the perspective that the students are not authentically engaging with and learning in the classroom as our anchor, we're going to spend all of our time trying to figure out and determine with the students if they wrote the material they're producing,” Carlson said. “What are we here to do as a university? Is the institution about incarceration and punishment, or is this an institution of higher education? Are we invested in transformation and growth and lifelong learning and skillsets we can apply to our world to make it a better place? We're interested in the latter. There's spaces for caution, absolutely.”
A COPY OF A COPY
At the ChatGPT chat last week, while Carlson was enthusiastic about the potential useful functions of AI technology, he also provided a word of caution to his peers: AI currently draws only from existing sources, meaning it can't authentically serve as a substitute for what one truly wants to convey.
“Whenever I offer a prompt in ChatGPT, I'm getting something like what I might want to write about in any given topic,” Carlson said. “Instead of getting something, I'm getting something like something. I'm not getting the thing. I'm getting something like the argument I might want to write, but it's not the argument that I want to write. Only I can write that. I can maybe do it better if I use some of the material that I get from the tool, but the tool itself alone is not the thing.”