Despite numerous changes made in its debate format in an effort to ensure fairness, a number of candidates, all Democrats, aren't planning on participating in the Club 20 Candidate Debates later this month.

Just as he had done four years ago, Gov. Jared Polis's campaign told Club 20's executive director, Christian Reece, that he has a "scheduling conflict" for the Sept. 10 event, something Secretary of State Jena Griswold also told her personally.