Despite numerous changes made in its debate format in an effort to ensure fairness, a number of candidates, all Democrats, aren't planning on participating in the Club 20 Candidate Debates later this month.
Just as he had done four years ago, Gov. Jared Polis's campaign told Club 20's executive director, Christian Reece, that he has a "scheduling conflict" for the Sept. 10 event, something Secretary of State Jena Griswold also told her personally.
Their GOP challengers, Heidi Ganahl and Pam Anderson, are planning to attend, Reece said.
Reece said she also has yet to hear from the campaigns of U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse of the 2nd Congressional District, both Democrats running for reelection. Their respective opponents, Joe O'Dea and Marshall Dawson, are planning to attend.
"I feel like we've gone above and beyond to try to make it fair," she said. "I don't know what more we could do to tell you the truth."
Polis has never participated in a Club 20 debate, even back when he held the seat now occupied by Neguse. In 2020, now U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper didn't attend even though he was a frequent participant when he served as Colorado governor.
Reece has, however, gotten commitments from two statewide Democrats, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Colorado Treasurer Dave Young, who are to debate Republicans John Kellner and Lang Sias, respectively.
Other than those statewide races, the highlight of the debate is to be between U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, for the 3rd Congressional District.
Though the expected no-shows have given excuses of scheduling conflicts — she first reached out to all candidates in early June weeks before the primary — she knows the real reason is many Democrats don't believe Club 20's debate are fair to their party, either from moderators or the audiences, which tend to lean to the right.
As a result, Reece and the Club 20 board made some significant changes in how the debates are conducted, and told all candidates in advance what those changes are.
One of the main ones are plans to livestream all debates on Club 20s Facebook page.
"Yeah, for free," Reece said. "That used to be the excuse of some of our friends on the left, was that there was a fee. We said, 'All right, we'll livestream it for free.' People don't even have to leave their house."
Other changes include limiting crowd sizes for evening debates to 250 people, and restricting who can get tickets to those events. Those restrictions call for allowing up to 100 to Club 20 members, 100 to members of the public on a first-come, first-serve basis, and 25 tickets each to students and event sponsors.
Additionally, the group won't allow anyone to purchase block tickets, a common practice for some candidates' campaigns to pack a crowd in their favor.
Club 20 also is increasing security, allowing candidates to come and go through entrances/exits that are separated from the crowd (allowing them to interact with the crowd afterwards if they choose), asking moderators if they have contributed or donated to a candidate they are moderating, enacting stricter decorum rules for audiences, and vowing to shut down a debate if crowds or candidates become unruly.
"It is our most genuine intention to provide a fair and equitable platform for candidates to get their ideas for the district out into the public," Reece said. "We will not tolerate any disrespectful behavior from candidates or audience members, and will shut it down immediately. We want every candidate to be successful and to have a good experience sharing their views with the people of western Colorado."
The only other Democrat who said he won't attend is David Stahlke, who is running against Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, for Senate District 7.
All other candidates in all of the races for state House and Senate are planning to attend, Reece said.
The debates are to be held in the Robinson Theatre on the Colorado Mesa University campus.