The Avalon Theatre announced several show postponements Friday after Gov. Jared Polis urged that gatherings of more than 250 not take place for the time being. But some events will continue for now.
Friday’s Beatles vs. Stones show went on while others were still in limbo, but several events had canceled and were in the process of being rescheduled, according to General Manager Maria Rainsdon.
As of press time Friday, the Diamond Rio show March 24, MasterChef Junior Live April 11 and Celtic Women on May 23 had all postponed shows. Raindson hoped to find a time in the third or fourth quarter of this year to reschedule. The theater also made the call to postpone the Indies at the Avalon events through March and the Dinner, Shopping and a Movie nights are canceled at least until the end of the month.
“It’s a tough call to make, but all of us want safety for our employees and the patrons attending the events,” she said.
Ticket holders for events through April 12 should anticipate a cancellation or postponement, she said. Visit grandjunctionevents.com for up-to-date information.
On Thursday, classic rock band Kansas announced it was postponing its show slated for Sunday until May 18, 2021.
Rainsdon also manages the Grand Junction Convention Center and said that the Home Builders Association show this weekend is proceeding as planned, but most events through the end of the month, including small private events, had either canceled or postponed.
The Mesa Theater on Main Street in downtown Grand Junction announced that it would continue to hold shows. But based on recommendations from the governor and Mesa County Public Health, it would limit capacity to 250 people.
“The safety of patrons, artists and our staff is of the utmost importance,” an emailed statement from the theater read. “As devastating as this is to our ‘bottom line,’ it would be catastrophic to the livelihood of our employees, artists and their families if we simply cancel all events. We will continue to take extra precautions in maintaining a clean and safe environment for everyone.”
Mesa County Libraries announced Friday that it was canceling all programs and events through March 31, but that the libraries would remain open.
It also suspended the Words on Wheels deliveries after Friday and said that the community rooms at the Central Library and Fruita and Palisade branches will not be available for public use.
The library will maintain regular hours until further notice and individual appointments and literacy center classes would continue for now. For up to date information, visit mesacountylibraries.org/coronavirus/.