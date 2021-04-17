Snow is starting to melt on Grand Mesa and the National Forest Service is asking for people to respect road closures and stay off wet roads to prevent damage.
National Forest Service Grand Valley District Ranger Bill Edwards said the higher elevations on Grand Mesa are still frozen, but melting at lower elevations is underway.
“On top there is a fair bit of snow, but anything below 8,500 to 9,000 feet — those areas are melting up pretty rapidly,” Edwards said. “So those roads are very saturated.”
In addition, recent rain storms have muddied the trails and roads down in the valley, creating the potential for damage from use while wet.
Roads with gates at those lower elevations are being closed, Edwards said. Keeping drivers off wet roads prevents rutting and erosion, which can be costly to fix. Forest Service roads are designed to handle the additional moisture during this time of year, but the water does cause soft roadbeds.
“We are closing gates at lower elevations where we can, but there are other roads that don’t have gates on them,” Edwards said. “We just ask folks to be conscientious. If they are starting to see that they are causing some rutting as they are driving, we ask them to turn around at that point.”
The Forest Service keeps its roads closed for the minimum amount of time possible, while allowing for them to dry out. Edwards said typically as the lower elevations dry, higher elevations begin to melt and those roads are closed at that time.
Spring melting can cause other issues for drivers and hikers as well, Edwards said. Drivers should be aware that there may be rocks in the roadway because of spring runoff. He also said the level of streams this time of year can vary depending on the time of day.
“It’s also really important for folks, whether they are driving a Jeep or an ATV or hiking or horseback riding at lower elevations, to be aware that there will be significant changes to the diurnal flow patterns in drainages,” Edwards said. “So you might be able to cross a drainage in the morning while things are still kind of frozen up above, but by afternoon you might come back and it’s flowing really high.”
Overall, Edwards said the snowpack on top of the mesa is a bit below average for this time of year, but that the spring melt is beginning at a normal time.
For information on current conditions and road closures visit the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ website at www.fs.usda.gov/gmug or call the local Forest Service office.