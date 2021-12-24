The poem “ ’Twas the Night Before Christmas” was anonymously written and first published in a New York newspaper in 1823. It was later attributed to American writer Clement Clarke Moore, who claimed authorship in 1837.
A controversy behind the identity of the true author has never been fully settled and some believe the poem was written by Dutch migrant Henry Livingston.
The original title was “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” but it’s much more commonly known as “ ’Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
The poem is largely responsible for some of the modern-day conceptions of Santa Claus.
Moore included it in a book of his poetry in 1844.
Moore came from a famous New York family. His father, Reverend Benjamin Moore, was president of what is now Columbia University and was the Episcopal Bishop of New York. Moore’s father also participated in George Washington’s first inauguration and gave last rites to Alexander Hamilton after Hamilton was mortally wounded in an 1804 duel with Aaron Burr.
Legend says Moore wrote the poem on Christmas Eve in 1822 during a sleigh ride home after buying a turkey for his family. Some say the inspiration for Moore’s pot-bellied St. Nicholas was the chubby, bewhiskered Dutchman who drove Moore to buy his holiday turkey.
Moore read the poem to his wife and six children that night, and supposedly thought no more about it. But a family friend heard about it and submitted the poem to the upstate New York newspaper, which published it anonymously the following Christmas.
It has had a massive effect on the history of Christmas gift-giving habits. Before the poem gained wide popularity, American ideas had varied considerably about Saint Nicholas and other Christmastime visitors.
The poem is also where the names of Santa’s first eight reindeer initially appeared — Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donder and Blitzen.
Yes, Donder (sometimes called Dunder) was the first reference, but is now called Donner.
There is also an original reference to Blixem, but it has now become known as Blitzen.
Donder and Blixem are of Dutch origin.
RUDOLPH, THE FAMOUS ONE
The ninth and possibly the most famous reindeer, Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer, was named as part of an advertising campaign in 1939.
The advertisement was a verse written for the now long-gone department store Montgomery Ward and was published as a book to be given to children in the store at Christmastime.
According to this story, Rudolph’s glowing red nose made him a social outcast among the other reindeer.
Santa Claus’s worldwide flight one year was imperiled by severe fog. Rudolph accepted Santa’s request to lead the sleigh for the rest of the night, and he returned home a hero for having helped Santa Claus.
The author, Robert May, hatched the idea on a foggy night looking out his window. His boss first rejected the idea but later let the project continue.
The Rudolph character was an immediate hit with customers, and more than 2 million copies of the giveaway book were taken home.
Later, the book was printed and distributed for bookstores and became a best seller.
Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer became a stop-motion animated TV movie that debuted in December 1964.
“Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer”— the song — was written based on the 1939 ad campaign 10 years later.
The song first was sung by Harry Brannon on New York City radio in early November 1949. But the song reached legendary status when Gene Autry, “The Singing Cowboy,” recorded it and the song hit No. 1 on the U.S. charts during Christmas 1949.
Autry first rejected the song, but his wife convinced him to release it.
In 1959, Chuck Berry released a sequel, “Run Rudolph Run” (sometimes called “Run Run Rudolph”).
— Source: Various websites
YES VIRGINIA
“Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” is a line from an editorial called “Is There a Santa Claus?” The editorial appeared in the Sept. 21, 1897, edition of The New York Sun. It is the most reprinted newspaper editorial in the English language.
In 1897, Dr. Philip O’Hanlon, a coroner’s assistant in Manhattan, was asked by his 8-year-old daughter, Virginia, whether Santa Claus really existed. Her dad suggested she write to The Sun.
Because of some of the language in the letter, many believe Virginia’s father helped her write the letter.
An editor, Francis Pharcellus Church, who wrote the editorial, was a war correspondent during the American Civil War where he saw great suffering and a corresponding lack of hope and faith in much of society.
According to an anecdote on the radio program “The Rest of the Story,” Church was a hardened cynic and an atheist who had little patience for superstitious beliefs, did not want to write the editorial, and refused to allow his name to be attached to the piece.
The editorial and original letter has left quite a legacy since over the decades.
In 1971, after seeing Laura Virginia O’Hanlon’s obituary in The New York Times, four friends formed a company called Elizabeth Press and published a children’s book titled “Yes, Virginia” that illustrated the editorial and included a brief history of the main characters.
An Emmy award-winning television show based on the editorial was broadcast in 1974.
In 1954, country singer Tex Ritter released a song called “Is There a Santa Claus?” about “little” Virginia’s letter and then narrates Francis Church’s response.
The last two paragraphs of the editorial are read by Sam Elliott in the movie “Prancer,” about a little girl who believes the wounded reindeer she is nursing back to health belongs to Santa.
Laura Virginia O’Hanlon would become a schoolteacher in New York City in 1912, a junior principal in 1935, and retired in 1959.
She received a steady stream of mail about her letter throughout her life. She would include a copy of the editorial in all her replies.