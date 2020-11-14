Some library
locations to close
Four branches of Mesa County Libraries will close after today because of the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Mesa County Libraries announced the closures Friday afternoon in a press release. The branches that will close to the public are the Collbran, Orchard Mesa, De Beque and Gateway locations.
The closures are until further notice. Curbside pickup will still be available for the Collbran, Orchard Mesa and De Beque locations and the Gateway branch will still provide book by mail service.
All other locations remain open with capacity limits.