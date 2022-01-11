This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be a more subdued affair than usual, as members of King’s family have asked that celebrations not be held on that day.
At last week’s Grand Junction City Council meeting, council member Randall Reitz read a proclamation declaring Jan. 17 as Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Grand Junction.
The city of Fruita, town of Palisade and Mesa County have similar proclamations.
“It’s always an honor to accept this proclamation,” event organizer David Combs said, but he noted the holiday will look a bit different this year.
“I’m standing in front of you with a heavy heart,” Combs said.
He explained that the celebratory aspects will not take place in 2022 because members of King’s family are unhappy that legislation supporting voting policies King stood for has not been passed by Congress.
“It’s very important, especially in these times, that voting rights be recognized,” Combs said.
“Nationally, we have some underlying discussions about votes not counting, and you have others that are more concerned with the ability to vote, and that’s what’s most important — everyone having the ability to vote.”
The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would restore enforcement provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act and combat voter suppression, was placed before Congress, and wasn’t passed, Combs said.
Members of the King family took the stance that the act needed to be passed to pass on the legacy of both Lewis and King.
Martin Luther King Jr.’s son, Martin Luther King III, said in December that there would be “no celebration without legislation.”
“President Biden and Congress used their political muscle to deliver a vital infrastructure deal, and now we are calling on them to do the same to restore the very voting rights protections my father and countless other civil rights leaders bled to secure,” King III said in a statement.
“They didn’t want Dr. King to be celebrated on this holiday,” Combs said.
“Our challenge is, what is celebratory and what is commemorative?”
The committee got together and figured that out.
For example, there was going to be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament sponsored by the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission, and there were also going to be movies shown at the Avalon Theatre.
Those will not happen, Combs said.
“We have decided that we will commemorate this day simply on the 17th,” he said.