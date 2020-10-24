Mesa County voters from both sides of the political divide are questioning why the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is using Victory Life Church as a polling place come Election Day.
While some have a problem with using a religious site to conduct voting because of church-state concerns, others are questioning it because two of the church’s members — Republicans Janet Rowland and Cody Davis — are candidates for the Mesa County Board of Commissioners.
Rowland’s Democratic opponent, Dave Edwards, said that while he’s voted at Clifton Christian Church, which also is being used as a polling place this year, and didn’t have any concerns, he’s concerned that some voters might.
“There is always a problem with forcing people of other religions to go to the facility of another religion,” said Edwards, who is Jewish. “Even the hint that one had to pass through a church’s facility might keep some people from voting. Schools and community centers should be used whenever possible.”
Kathryn Bedell, the Democrat who is running against Davis, said it seems unfair because people who attend that church are likely to be supporters of both Rowland and Davis, and questioned whether Clerk Tina Peters might assign poll workers who favor those candidates at that location.
“She could very well stack the deck there,” Bedell said.
Peters, however, said that while the use of churches is not uncommon, that can’t happen by law.
Each polling center is required to have a bipartisan group of people, and those who will work at the Victory Life polling center won’t be any different, she said.
“I’m not a member of Victory Life Church, and I’m not aware there is a prohibition from using such a place that a candidate may frequent as a reason to exclude the location as a voter service polling center,” Peters said. “Our judges that are assigned there for one day, Election Day, are bipartisan, and not employees of (the church) nor members that we are aware of as part of the democratic process as it relates to voting. The building should be of no consequence.”
That church, located in Fruita, isn’t slated to open as a polling center until Nov. 3, which is Election Day. The Clifton church is to open as a polling place next Friday along with the Fruita Civic Center. Polling centers already have opened at the Mesa County Central Services Building in Grand Junction and the Mesa County Fairgrounds on Orchard Mesa.
In all, there are to be eight polling centers and eight drop off boxes around the Grand Valley.
Rowland and Davis said they have nothing to do with the selection of the church as a polling place, and questioned why anyone who raise it as an issue.
“I actually didn’t realize Victory Life Church was set to be a vote center, but it makes good sense,” Rowland said. “It’s the largest church in the Fruita area. In fact, I believe it’s the largest building in the Fruita area. Not sure I see any conflict because I attend the church.”
Members of the Western Colorado Atheists and Freethinkers group do.
Anne Landman, a member of that group, said voters should be allowed to vote free from religious messages.
“Churches can take advantage of their captive audience at a polling place to promote their religious views, for example, by lining their hallways with posters, signage or brochures that advance views on issues like abortion or gay rights, or by putting collection boxes in visible locations,” she said. “Some churches have abused their tax-exempt status by politicking.”
Under Colorado Election laws, it is illegal to conduct any kind of electioneering inside a polling center or within 100 feet of any building where a polling center is located. The law also requires each polling place to post signs marking that limit.