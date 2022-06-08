The Grand Junction Police Department has made an arrest in relation to a missing person’s case from 2018.
A break in the case led to the arrest of Richard Vandervelde, 54, of Grand Junction. He has been charged in the murder of the missing person, who is his mother, Sylvia Frens.
On May 29, 2018, Frens, 82, was reported missing to the Grand Junction Police Department, by concerned family members.
Initial investigation found evidence that Sylvia’s son, Vandervelde, who was living with Frens at the time of her disappearance, had been using her debit card between February and June of 2018. Transactions indicated the card was used from Grand Junction, to Charleston, South Carolina. It was also discovered that Vandervelde took more than $10,000 out of Frens’ bank account. He was also found to be in possession of her car. A search warrant was conducted at Frens’ home, where detectives located several items of evidentiary value.
After contacting the current residents of Frens’ old residence, detectives were granted permission to search the property in March. During the search, human remains were located on the property and DNA testing confirmed that the remains were that of Sylvia Frens. An autopsy concluded injuries consistent with blunt force trauma to the head and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
The investigation into Frens’ disappearance began on June 5, 2018 when Vandervelde was pulled over in a traffic stop in Colombia, Missouri. After falsifying his identity, he was taken into custody on traffic violations.
Detectives from the Grand Junction Police Department were contacted and traveled to Missouri to speak with Vandervelde about his mother’s disappearance.
During the interview, Vandervelde claimed Frens traveled to California with a friend in April but did not disclose any further information about where Frens went, or when she planned to return. He also claimed that his use of his mother’s’ debit card was authorized by her.
Throughout the course of the investigation, Frens was not discovered to have established residency or legal identification in any other states and social media posts regarding her disappearance never led to her whereabouts. Detectives determined that based upon the totality of evidence obtained throughout the investigation, the evidence led to the inevitable conclusion that rens was deceased, though the investigation would continue for over three years.