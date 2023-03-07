State Rep. Matt Soper, shown in a file photo from last fall, apologized Monday before the Colorado House for a comment he posted Saturday on Twitter in regard to several bills before the Legislature dealing with gun control.
In an uncharacteristic comment, Rep. Matt Soper called for civil war over several bills before the Colorado Legislature dealing with gun control.
Without being specific about what of the four gun measures he was referring to, the Delta Republican wrote:
“Come and take it! They’ll have to invade the West Slope and murder us if they intend on us being defenceless! (sic),” he wrote in a Saturday tweet, a comment he also sent to The Daily Sentinel earlier that day. “We will NOT bow to tyrants and those who seek to disarms (sic) us need to be prepared for civil war!”
On Monday, Soper stood before the Colorado House and apologized for at least “some of those words,” but didn’t say which words he was apologizing for using.
He said the tweet was a result of numerous conversations he had with people in his Western Slope district over the weekend, along with his own thoughts about the bills.
“Over this weekend some of you may have noticed I acted out of character on Twitter,” he said from the floor of the House. “I feel that it’s my duty to explain why. Normally I’m known as being rational and reasonable, and choosing my words very carefully.
“They were chosen carefully, but I do want to apologize for a couple of words that were in the tweet because I do think it’s important that we choose our words carefully,” he added. “That doesn’t change my position, but I do want you to understand that firearms are something that are near and dear to folks on the Western Slope and throughout rural Colorado. I do want to say ... I should have chosen a couple of different words that were included there.”
Late last month, Democrats introduced four gun-control measures aimed at expanding the number of people who can request a judge for an extreme risk protection order, a three-day waiting period before being allowed possession of a newly purchased firearm, raising the age from 18 to 21 the age for someone can own a firearm (with several exceptions) and removing some criteria for being able to sue firearm manufacturers and sellers in the wake of mass shootings.