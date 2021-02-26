Rep. Matt Soper is shepherding a bill through the Colorado Legislature that is aimed at curbing dogs and cats that come from so-called puppy mills from being sold in the state’s retail pet stores.
The Delta Republican’s measure, HB1102, would require all pet stores in the state that sell dogs or cats — most of them partner with legitimate pet adoption groups — to have a special license to do so, and then have to disclose the history and health condition of the animals they sell, much like the state already requires of animal shelters and breeders.
The measure, known as the Pet Store Consumer Protection Act, also would limit the number of licenses that can be offered, and full details of any financing options in purchasing them. Currently, there are nine to 13 such stores around the state, none in the four-county region, that are licensed by the Colorado Department of Agriculture under the state’s Pet Animal Care Facilities Act, which also regulates groomers, breeders, animal shelters and pet daycare centers.
Soper said the bill is needed to protect consumers who oftentimes will spend thousands of dollars on such animals that sometimes have undisclosed ailments from so-called puppy mills. Many don’t live long after they are purchased, he said.
“The (puppy mill) industry has been known for unscrupulous practices and this bill provides transparency in much the same way as auto dealers are required to do,” said Soper, who introduced the bill along with Rep. Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge.
The measure cleared the House Agriculture, Livestock & Water Committee on Thursday on a party-line 7-4 vote, with all four Republicans on the panel, including Reps. Marc Catlin of Montrose and Perry Will of New Castle, voting against it.
“There are unintended consequences that will matriculate, and one of them is the black market of puppy sales,” said Rep. Richard Holtorf, R-Akron. “By eliminating, slowly, and by not allowing pet stores to do this business … is problematic in and of itself in a free-market system. This isn’t the right way to control the market. If you have a supply-side issue, then the supply side should be addressed.”
Pet stores that want to sell dogs or cats would have to get themselves licensed before the day the bill becomes law, which would be whenever Gov. Jared Polis signs it. After that, no other pet store would be licensed to sell dogs or cats.
That’s likely to happen because the bill has the support of Polis’ partner, Colorado’s First Gentleman Marlon Reis.
During the testimony phase of the bill on Monday, Reis said puppy mills are a serious problem in the state.
“This bill is focused on one of the puppy mill industry’s chief enablers, pet stores that sell dogs or cats,” Reis told the committee. “Despite there being only nine such pet stores in Colorado, these few stores still managed to import over 14,000 puppies from known puppy mills in 2019 and 2020.”
Reis said many of those dogs contract life-threatening illnesses from puppy mills, such as parvo or distemper, that their future owners never know about until they die or develop serious neurological problems. And because some breeds can cost thousands of dollars, that not only causes financial troubles for buyers, but heartbreaking ones, too.
“Puppy mills are industrial, factory-like breeding facilities where dogs and cats are kept in stacked wire cages, unable to move and play and lacking proper veterinary care,” he said. “As a result, Coloradans spent hundreds of thousand of dollars in vet bills for dogs and cats they buy in pet stores. Too often, these animals get sick beyond saving, so they die. People are emotionally and financially devastated.”
The bill heads to the full House for more debate.