The area of the Grand Valley covered by the state’s proposal to reduce certain surface water pollutants is in the district of state Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta.
He shares the concerns of a number of others about the proposal, particularly when it comes to trying to comply with requirements to mitigate the effects of selenium, a naturally occurring substance found in the local shale soil.
“It’s a salt. To me it’s mind-boggling to think we have to clean up nature,” he said.
Arguably, it’s the agricultural activity in the valley that moves much of the selenium from soil into waterways in high concentrations. But Soper thinks that the effort to reduce selenium will make it hard to divert and irrigate water. He worries that it could cost millions of dollars to do more lining and piping of irrigation delivery systems or install a filtration system. He also can envision some investors buying farms and taking them off-line as a way of mitigating selenium rather than having to pay more in connection with stormwater permit fees when subdividing properties or building infrastructure.
“I think that there will be immense pressure to reduce irrigation in certain parts of the Grand Valley,” he said.
Soper is struck by the fact that the state Department of Public Health and Environment granted a permit for Denver Water’s expansion of Gross Reservoir while implementing the process locally to establish total maximum daily loads, or TMDLs, for 11 local tributaries to the Colorado River. Gross Reservoir is on the Front Range but gets water diverted from the Colorado River watershed.
Soper said the state is making it harder for the Grand Valley to engage in agriculture while allowing expansion of a reservoir for the growth of Denver, “which to me means that they would love to take more of our water and extract it from the Western Slope for the Front Range.”
Health and Environment spokeswoman Erin Garcia denied that the goal of the TMDL process is to reduce Grand Valley irrigation and allow for more use of Colorado River water on the Front Range, saying the state’s only goal “is to restore water quality in the tributaries.”
She said Health and Environment “has no authority to require anyone to reduce irrigation,” and all efforts to reduce pollution from agricultural sources are entirely voluntary.
Soper also thinks state water-quality regulators are failing to recognize the canal-lining and other projects that already have been undertaken over 50 years in the valley to improve water quality.
Garcia said there “has been tremendous progress in reducing selenium, salinity, and other pollutants to the Colorado River. Many entities have worked for decades to control nonpoint source pollution by lining and piping ditches and making improvements to irrigation systems.”
She said this has taken significant investment from irrigation districts and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and Department of Agriculture. Health and Environment has also invested more than $1 million in funds to address nonpoint sources of selenium and E. coli in the Grand Valley since 2003, she said.
She said the TMDL undertaking “is not a rejection of those efforts,” but while the Colorado River currently meets standards for E. coli and selenium, “the tributaries remain significantly impaired.”
The current TMDL draft notice by the state Water Quality Control Division is a revision of a version released for comments last year.
It says it has been updated in part “to acknowledge that some reduction in selenium may have already occurred through recent projects such as canal lining, irrigation improvements, and conversion of agricultural land to urban land.”
However, it says there is no statistical difference between pre-2000 and post-2000 data for dissolved selenium for all but two of the 11 tributaries.
Despite statistically significant differences in Persigo and Reed washes, “the division has determined that using the longer datasets is appropriate in order to have enough data to analyze loads for both the irrigation and non-irrigation seasons.”
Garcia said the state used all available data, new and old, “because it helps show the variability and the seasonal differences in selenium concentrations. Without the older data, we would not have been able to account for the seasonal variability for selenium.”