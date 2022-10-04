Courtesy photo/Matt Soper State Rep. Matt Soper presents the Colorado state flag to Professor Peter Mathieson and Professor Jo Shaw at the University of Edinburgh on Aug. 5. The flag ceremony took place in the Old College Quadrangle, where the flag was received by Mathieson, principal and vice chancellor, and Shaw, who is head of Edinburgh Law School.
A Colorado flag once flown over the state capital now lives permanently in Scotland’s Edinburgh Law School. Each year, Colorado colors will fly high over the University of Edinburgh on Aug. 1 to mark Colorado Day – which commemorates the admittance of Colorado as a state of the Union on Aug. 1, 1876.
The Scottish law school, ranked 23rd in the world for legal studies, is Colorado State Rep. Matt Soper’s alma mater. Soper presented the state flag to university officials in early August, but the trip represents more than honoring his alma mater with the state flag — he also hopes to one day establish an exchange program between Edinburgh’s and Colorado’s students.
“I have always had this strong connection to Edinburgh because it’s where I went to school; it was a great education, but I also wanted to be able to have a path for Colorado students to go study at the University of Edinburgh,” Soper said, noting that he’s donated funds over the years to help Colorado students attend Edinburgh.
Soper has a dedicated name plate within the law school’s graduation hall, he added.
Soper attended Delta High School and Mesa State College before going overseas for his master’s degree in public international law.
When first elected to the state legislature in 2018, Soper connected with Edinburgh’s dean of law, who pointed out that the alum was the only American legislator to have graduated from the law school.
The connection between his roots and education is one he hopes to foster in Colorado youth.
“I believe that that connection still should be alive and well. It may not be that we view schools in terms of who’s best and who’s not — I don’t like to think that way, but I wanted to really try to rekindle this special relationship of students going off and studying abroad and then coming back home to Delta,” Soper said. “It just enhances the local community and broadens your horizon, and the university felt the same way.”
He said the Colorado flag now in Scotland represents that “special relationship.”
During the presentation ceremony, Soper spoke of the “deeply connected” history between the school and state — as far back as the American forefathers who once attended the university.
“Thomas Jefferson’s son-in-law, at the urging of Thomas Jefferson, went to study at the University of Edinburgh,” Soper said.
The representative acknowledged that every person is different and “it would be a boring world” if everyone followed the same path. He aspires to carve a path for those interested in pursuing an education at Edinburgh.
At the end of the day, he said, the true value of traveling abroad lies in learning more about the world.