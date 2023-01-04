Rep. Matt Soper just wanted to see for himself if the victims involved in the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home case were being treated fairly by U.S. Judge Christine Arguello, who is overseeing the case.

That’s why the Delta Republican attended the sentencing hearing Tuesday for former funeral director Megan Hess and her mother Shirley Koch, who were convicted of mail fraud last year for selling bodies or parts of bodies for several years out of their Montrose funeral home.