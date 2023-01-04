Rep. Matt Soper just wanted to see for himself if the victims involved in the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home case were being treated fairly by U.S. Judge Christine Arguello, who is overseeing the case.
That’s why the Delta Republican attended the sentencing hearing Tuesday for former funeral director Megan Hess and her mother Shirley Koch, who were convicted of mail fraud last year for selling bodies or parts of bodies for several years out of their Montrose funeral home.
Soper has been somewhat involved in that case, in part, because it led to several new laws, including two that he got through the Colorado Legislature.
“I’ve become fairly close to some of the victims through the different bills that we’ve passed, and wanted to actually see justice served,” Soper said. “I also wanted to see what the tenor of the court was, what the mood of the judge was. I heard a lot of complaints about the judiciary, that the judge was not listening. That was not the case at all. This judge had a lot of empathy for the victims. For me, I just wanted to see that personally.”
Soper led the effort to pass new laws requiring funeral home directors to cooperate with any state investigation into their practices, and another to criminalize the abuse of a corpse, two things that weren’t previously addressed in state law.
He also got a bill through the Legislature to allow for the composting of human remains, something that several states now have done that includes criminal penalties for any future sale of human remains.
Though Soper didn’t introduce it, Sen. Don Coram and Rep. Mark Catlin, both Montrose Republicans, also got a measure through the Legislature to prevent a funeral home from also owning a nontransplant tissue banks, as Hess did.
Soper said more may need to be done on the state level, such as licensing funeral directors, and called on Congress to pass its own abuse-of-a-corpse law because these bodies were distributed all over the world.
“We need to be able to pursue the big fish,” Soper said. “Megan Hess and Shirley Koch are not the big fish. The people who are buying bodies for their private collections or to do military experiments on, those are the big fish. Only the federal government can go after those individuals.”
His work on those laws are also why he submitted a victim impact statement to the court in the Hess-Koch case, saying he did so on behalf of Colorado residents.
“I did it because this offends our entire state when we have the largest body-snatching case happening in our own backyard,” Soper said.
“People commit crimes every single day, even heinous crimes like murder, but the Legislature doesn’t have to pass multiple pieces of legislation to address those crimes. In this case, we had to,” Soper said.