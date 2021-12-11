If congressional Democrats want to punish U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert for her comments about Muslims in Congress, do so without removing the Silt Republican from her committee assignments, state Rep. Matt Soper says.
In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Delta Republican said taking Boebert off of the committees she serves on doesn’t punish her, but the people of the 3rd Congressional District.
“While members of Congress may be impugning or defaming each other, this inner house spat should not result in punishing the entire legislative district,” Soper wrote Thursday to the Democratic congresswoman from California.
Calling it a “cat fight,” Soper was referring to a recent spat between Boebert and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar over what Boebert said about the Minnesota Democrat, who is Muslim, when the two allegedly were in the same elevator in the U.S. Capitol, an incident Omar said never happened.
“I looked to my left and there she is, Ilham Omar,” Boebert said. “And I said, ‘Well, she does not have a backpack, we should be OK.’ ”
While Boebert, who apologized on Twitter for making that comment but continued to call Omar part of the “Jihad Squad,” said it was only meant as a joke, Omar and other congressional Democrats said it was a bigoted attempt to call Omar a suicide bomber specifically, and equate all Muslims as being terrorists generally, calling it Islamophobic.
They said such comments only go to foment violent reactions from others.
Several Democrats have since called on Pelosi to strip Boebert of her committee assignments as Congress has already done to U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Paul Gosar, R-Az.
U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., has gone so far as to introduce a resolution to do just that, and, like Omar, has said she’s “confident” Pelosi will back their effort.
To date, however, that hasn’t happened.
At her weekly press conference last week, Pelosi addressed a question about Boebert. Without mentioning her by name, Pelosi said it should be up to her caucus leaders to reprimand her.
“How we deal with addressing the fear that they have instilled with their Islamophobia and the rest is something that hopefully we can do in a bipartisan way,” the speaker said. “But the responsibility is on them. I don’t feel like talking about what the Republicans aren’t doing or are doing about the disgraceful, unacceptable behavior of their members.”
A week ago, Soper wrote a column in The Daily Sentinel calling for an end to anti-Semitism, adding that attacks on people based on their religion or nationality, such as Muslims and Asians, are equally unacceptable.
“I have a background of fighting for our protected classes, and was pleased by Congresswoman Boebert’s quick apology,” Soper wrote. “Additional punishment would appear to be suppressing the voices of the 3rd Congressional District and denying a group of Americans effective representation in Congress.”