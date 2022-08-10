Having a baseball toss and catch in the backyard with Dad is a memory that many cherish for years.
It’s a memory that Jason Sortor has reflected on this week, thinking about his dad Doug Sortor. It’s one of many memories he has of his dad.
“Playing baseball catch in the backyard, giving me golf lessons, teaching my sister (Meredith) and I how to swim, are some of the things I’ve been reflecting on this week,” Jason said on Wednesday.
It’s been an unimaginably difficult week for the Sortor family and many in the Grand Junction community after Doug Sortor, 67, died after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle on Aug. 3.
According to a Grand Junction Police Department report, Sortor was riding his bicycle south on Seventh Street when he attempted to make a left onto Mesa Avenue and was struck by a southbound vehicle. GJPD said no charges will be filed.
In death, Doug Sortor’s philosophy of community and people-first leaves a lasting legacy to the region including his work with the nonprofit STRiVE providing resources to individuals with disabilities.
Bill Vrettos first met Sortor when he moved into an executive position with STRiVE more than a decade ago.
“When I met Doug, I just thought he had so much potential for what he brought to STRiVE,” Vrettos said. “He just had a fun, unquestionable enthusiasm for the clients at STRiVE.”
Vrettos, a long-time corporate executive, who now provides executive coaching services, said Sortor had the perfect demeanor and attitude for STRiVE.
Sortor worked for UPS for more than 30 years and was its long-time operational manager for a three-state region here in Grand Junction prior to moving to STRiVE.
Also coming from an operational manager background, Vrettos said he had an immediate connection with Sortor.
“He always put employees first, people first, clients first. He treated everyone with a sense of respect. To develop people is a real sign of a great manager and Doug had all those kinds of qualities,” Vrettos said.
STRiVE is a private, nonprofit organization through the state to provide community-based services and support to individuals with disabilities and their families.
STRiVE posted a tribute to Sortor on its website that said in part, “He was a true champion of community inclusion and wanted everyone to see the greatness of people who experience an intellectual or developmental disability and the immense value they bring to our society.”
Even though Sortor is the legal spelling of his last name, Doug Sortor’s gracious personality accepted the common misspelling of his last name of Sorter so much that he started using it in many of his personal and professional profile listings.
Just ahead of his death, Doug Sortor was ready to take on the next challenge in his life and once again ready to make an impact on another nonprofit in the community.
He had recently taken the executive director position with HomewardBound, which provides facilities and services for homeless people that accommodate single adults, families with children, people with disabilities and military veterans.
“I just thought he was perfect for that job especially with his reputation, Vrettos said. “He was going to have such a real positive impact almost immediately when he went there.”
Jason Sortor, who will share his memories of his father at Friday’s celebration of life service, said his dad always focused on others.
“He recognized early on that there are people that can use some help and he wanted to make sure they felt supported and that someone was looking out for them,” he said.
Jason, 37 said that he was also an ever-present influence as a dad.
“As far as our friendship, he was just one of the guys. He just always wanted to have a presence with me and my friends, and be involved in what we were doing,” he said with his emotions rising. “Those things were just the best.”
A quick glance at his Facebook page also shows Doug Sotor’s passion for his love of Colorado Mesa University. Photos of Sortor dressed up in Mavericks’ gear, flashing the horns symbol or celebrating with graduates, Sortor was a huge supporter of the university.
Just last year, Sortor was presented with the Colorado Mesa University Distinguished Alumni Award.
Vrettos said Sortor was especially proud to have received that honor.
“It just thrilled the heck out of Doug. He was so proud of that,” Vrettos said.
After Sortor died, Vrettos said Sortor's organs were donated to others, which was his wish.
Vrettos said, Sortor remained on life support and was transported to a Denver hospital so those organs could be removed and given to others.
Vrettos said they are anticipating hundreds to come to Sortor’s celebration of life ceremony on Friday at CMU’s Ballroom at 2 p.m.
He said that will show the kind of impact that Sortor had on the community.
“Doug had that kind of influence in this community,” he said.
For the family and many friends his tragic untimely death will leave a hole in their lives.
As Jason reflected on the many memories that his dad left with him, he struggled to find the words to truly capture the impact that he had on the family and others.
But he said, that impact was profound and far-reaching.
“I feel like he lived life to the fullest, he was always trying to make sure others around him see the happiness and goodness of what things could be, he really projected that.”