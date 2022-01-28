The Elbert County clerk who authorized copies be made of his election computer hard drives may have violated security protocols by allowing images to be in the hands of unauthorized election workers, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office said Friday.
Clerk Dallas Schroeder told the office that he, Elections Manager Rhonda Braun and one other election employee removed hard drives from the election server and made copies of information on them.
While he had the aid of two others in doing so, neither were physically in secure areas of his office at the time, but were on the telephone providing verbal instructions on how to go about copying images.
But copies of those images were given to two unidentified attorneys, which Secretary of State Jena Griswold's office said are in violation of election rules.
"My office is reviewing the information received about the copying of Elbert County's voting equipment hard drives," Griswold said. "We are continuing to investigate and will determine any additional steps required."
As a result, Griswold issued a new election order calling on Elbert County to provide more information regarding the unauthorized copying and distribution of the hard drives. The order also calls on Schroeder to take possession of all copies that had been distributed outside of his elections office.
Griswold's office said the breach in security protocols, which could lead to decertification of the county's election equipment if they are deemed to have been compromised, occurred prior to an August 2021 "trusted build" upgrade of computer software, which is designed to update election equipment against vulnerabilities.
The Elbert County matter first became known from a court filing in a lawsuit filed against Griswold's office by several elected officials, including Schroeder.
In a response to a brief to the court related to that case, attorneys in that case wrote that Schroeder took this action to address constituents' concerns about election security.
"Plaintiff was concerned that the 'trusted build' ... might erase or alter election records of the November 2020 election," the brief reads. "Plaintiff believed that in preserving images of the voting system hard drives, he was complying with instructions from the secretary of state to backup election records."
That's similar to what Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters did last year before a May 2021 trusted build session, except in that case the images were made public.
Peters claims those images, taken before and after the software upgrade, prove election files were deleted, but the Secretary of State's Office said they were nothing more than unneeded computer log files.
Peters and at least four others are the subjects of state and FBI investigations into possible criminal matters, including by a local grand jury probe. No charges have as yet been filed.