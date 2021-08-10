Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is under investigation for a breach in election security that could lead to criminal charges, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced Monday.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued a direct order to Peters early Monday demanding that she disclose surveillance recordings and other documents related to the illegal release of passwords to Mesa County election computers, including detailed information for an unknown employee who may or may not work for her who Peters allowed to have access to sensitive election information.
“We have these security protocols in place for a reason,” Griswold told The Daily Sentinel in an exclusive interview early Monday, a few hours before Peters herself learned of the order.
“This is a very serious breach in chain-of- custody and security protocols, Griswold added. “If the Mesa County clerk cannot show proof in the chain of custody or if the voting equipment after inspection, if there is anything that comes to our attention, the voting equipment will be decertified.”
Griswold also said that possible criminal charges could be filed as a result of the security breach, but declined to say whether Peters herself or someone else in her office could held liable pending the outcome of her office’s investigation.
A source who is in a position to know but was not authorized to speak on the record, however, said that person’s name is Gerald Wood, but no one by that name appears on Peters’ employee roster at any point so far this year, according to the county’s monthly position reports.
That person allegedly leaked passwords of the county’s Dominion Voting Systems election machines on various social media sites.
Griswold’s order also demands that Peters hand over all correspondence and any other documents related to the breach from her or any of her election workers, and she orders Peters and her staff not to tamper with any surveillance equipment or voting machines until state investigators arrive, which could occur as early as today.
The Secretary of State’s Office learned about the leak from those sites, which was first posted on an online blog known as Gateway Pundit, which allegedly got it from Ron Watkins, a conspiracy theorist who was the subject of an HBO documentary earlier this year that suggested he could be the original Q in the QAnon conspiracy theories.
On his social media platforms, Watkins, who goes by the handle CodeMonkeyZ, claimed the information came from an “alleged” Dominion employee, whom he called a whistleblower.
He said it was proof that the nation’s election systems could be accessed outside of elections offices, and that employees within the Colorado-based Dominion company had remote access to them.
Griswold said that isn’t true. She said the passwords are controlled by her office, and counties’ election equipment is not connected to the internet. The only way to access them, or use the passwords, is to be in direct contact with the county’s election equipment, Griswold said.
She said only “very trusted” election workers are given access to the passwords.
Peters did not return requests for comment, and the Mesa County Board of Commissioners said it couldn’t because of the pending investigation.
“The DA (District Attorney Dan Rubinstein) briefed me on this issue,” said Commissioner Janet Rowland, chairwoman of the board. “Confidence in the election process is paramount to us. Because this is an active investigation, the DA has asked that I not comment further until the investigation is complete.”
The incident allegedly occurred during a routine inspection — called a trusted build update — of the county’s election systems, something done routinely in every county in the state.
Present at that inspection, according to the source, was Peters, a longtime elections manager and Wood, along with inspectors from Griswold’s office.
BACKGROUND CHECKS REQUIRED
By law, all elections employees who have access to such sensitive information in all counties are required to pass criminal history background checks.
Griswold’s order calls for Peters to reveal the identity of all employees in her office, and specifically those who attended the May inspection, and to include proof that those who have access to sensitive elections information passed a background check.
Peters was ordered to provide that information by the end of today.
The order also calls on Peters, within three days, to show that surveillance cameras were functioning on that day, as required by law, and to provide copies of whatever was videoed.
Failure to comply with any of the six requirements in Griswold’s order within three days could result in the county’s elections computers being decertified, which could cost the county thousands of dollars in new equipment or in recertifying its existing machines.
The order also would call on Peters’ office to reimburse all funds it received under the 2020 CARES Act, which provided elections officials with funds to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the office has received nearly $170,000 in COVID funds.
Ironically, the clerk’s office just received a $441,000 grant from the state’s Electronic Recording Technology Board to update its imaging system to help convert older recorded documents into a digital format. It is unknown if this incident could jeopardize that grant as well.
Earlier this year, Peters posted on her personal Twitter account, without offering any proof, that an algorithm in Dominion voting machines could be manipulated.
In responding to a series of tweets from U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., denouncing his Senate colleagues for challenging the Electoral College certification of President Joe Biden, Peters responded that ballots can be counted more than once and that software used in voting machines could be manipulated.
Peters repeated unproven claims that a Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems executive, Eric Coomer, admitted to doing just that, which he did not.
“Shame on you! As one that administers elections in my county, you apparently have no idea how it is possible to 1) tabulate more than once ballots favoring a candidate 2) change algorithm in a voting machine (see Eric Coomer from Dominion’s Facebook ranks) UR Dirty or ignorant,” Peters tweeted on her private account, @Bhealthynow, one week to the day before the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.
“You would be wise to learn the Constitution that you swore to uphold and to protect us from enemies ‘foreign and domestic,’ ” she added.
This isn’t the first time Griswold has had to intercede in Peters’ office. Last year, the Secretary of State ordered a full investigation into why 575 uncounted ballots were discovered in a drop box directly outside her office from the 2019 Coordinated Elections.
Those ballots were discovered by elections workers in February 2020, when they were collecting ballots for the presidential primary.
At the time, Peters blamed former election workers, and later, older elections volunteers for not picking up the ballots before polls closed on Nov. 5, 2019.
Peters declined to ask a judge to have those ballots subsequently counted, saying they would not have altered the outcome of that year’s elections.
Since taking the job in 2018, Peters’ office has been plagued with controversy, including an unusually high turnover rate among her staff, ballots flying out of a drop box and shifting employee positions to increase her elections division staff. She also was the subject of a failed recall attempt during the pandemic last year.