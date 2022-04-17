The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has started a new rule-making process to permanently implement two new election laws approved by the Colorado General Assembly during last year’s legislative session.
One, House Bill 1011, calls for requiring county election officials to provide multilingual ballot access to voters.
That law doesn’t require election officials to provide ballots in languages other than English, but it does call on them to provide access to interpreters in certain languages to help translate ballots so voters with limited English proficiency can understand them.
The new law, which is to go into effect beginning with the November 2022 general election, also calls on the Secretary of State’s Office to establish a special hotline for voters to call to get help.
The second new law, HB1071, calls on the office to establish rules for ranked-choice voting in nonpartisan elections, specifically for municipalities.
Ranked-choice voting is a voting system that allows voters to rank candidates in order of their preference, rather than picking a single candidate for a specific office or seat, such as a city council or town board.
Such voting methods are also known as instant runoff elections.
It only applies to those municipalities that opt into such a voting system, and then only starting after Jan. 1, 2023.
“Every Colorado voter — Republican, Democrat and unaffiliated alike — deserves accessible and secure elections,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a statement.
“These rules will further the department’s goal of delivering great elections for Coloradans across the state.”
A public hearing on the proposed new rules is scheduled May 24. That hearing will be conducted in person and online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4289699957742255116.
Voters also can email comments to SOS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov.
The rule-making also is to make permanent temporary rules put in place because of alleged election security breaches in the Mesa and Elbert county clerks offices.
Those temporary rules, which were adopted in February, include such things as prohibiting outside groups from conducting so-called forensic audits of election results, restricting access to voting equipment to authorized personnel, requiring security cameras to remain active at all times, beefs up password protections for election equipment, and prohibits the creation of hard-drive images without prior approval and monitoring by the Secretary of State’s Office.
Details can be found at www.coloradosos.gov/pubs/rule_making/CurrentRules/8CCR1505-1/ElectionRules.pdf.