No lights, no encore, it’s silence that fills the 1,100 seats inside the rising brick and glass of Avalon Theatre on Main Street.
Six blocks away, Charlie Dwellington’s patio is quiet except for the sound of traffic and the chirping of a few birds.
In between, Mesa Theater stands on Main Street with “We love you” on one side of its marquee and posters repeating a now familiar refrain: postponed, postponed, rescheduled, postponed.
“We’re going to do everything we can to survive. We are very stubborn,” said Rick Christensen, general manager and talent buyer at Mesa Theater.
That said, the last time Mesa Theater had bands on stage was March 13 when 245 people showed up to see the L.A. band Dirtwire with the local band Ricky Bobby & The Hellcat Fury opening. Even then, there was a 250-person cap on the show as news about COVID-19 began playing louder.
By March 16, there was a 10-person capacity for all gatherings in Colorado. “We were unable to open because our staff is larger than 10 people. So we’ve basically been closed since then,” Christensen said.
From venues as large as Las Colonias Amphitheater to smaller neighborhood bars across the Grand Valley, closures related to COVID-19 and limits on gatherings have added up to thousands of dollars of revenue lost or unrealized, the furlough of staff and ticket refund offers.
There is no firm date for reopening businesses that host larger concerts or for small establishments with tavern licenses. There also is uncertainty about when touring bands will hit the road again and when local bands can open for bigger shows or play for fans at area bars.
There are no gigs in the Grand Valley right now, said Liz Sinclair, owner of Charlie Dwellington’s, which hosted musicians weekly for The Blues Jam on Tuesdays and Open Jelly, an open mic night on Thursdays.
Many of the musicians who played one of those nights also had a Saturday night show at Mesa Theater, she said. But for now, her neighborhood bar and Mesa Theater and other venues are temporarily closed and can offer little hope of a gig in the near future.
Warehouse 25Sixty-five, which usually is a busy spot for both local and national shows, recently opened its restaurant side at 30% capacity and was awaiting word on what might be possible with regard to getting live music back, said Butch Miller, who books shows at the venue.
But even if Warehouse got the go-ahead tomorrow for a limited-attendance concert, “will an artist come play when the numbers aren’t there?” Miller asked.
“We’re country music … and the country music industry has been rocked by this and no one is touring,” he said. “We’d love to be a place that people play and share their music, but until Denver or Las Vegas start doing it, I don’t know if we’ll be an option.”
“I feel bad for everybody who loves live music like we do. I feel bad for the artists who want to play for people. It’s a sad time,” Miller said.
‘LOGISTICAL LOOPHOLES’
For touring bands and artists in nearly every genre, Grand Junction is a “convenient gas stop” between Denver and Salt Lake City or elsewhere, Christensen said.
It works to Grand Junction’s advantage that an artist who wouldn’t typically stop in a town of this population actually does, he said.
However, it also means that all rescheduled shows must be coordinated with performances elsewhere. “So we’re caught in a lot of logistical loopholes,” said Christensen, who has been able to postpone or reschedule most of his acts for the past months as well as in May and part of June.
Postponing or rescheduling means the venue has a chance at recouping the deposit sent to an artist or band when booked, but until tickets are sold and the performers take the stage, that money dangles out of reach, he said.
Meanwhile, there’s the cost of keeping the venue viable even with the doors closed.
“I don’t think people realize how expensive it is to maintain a business downtown,” said Christensen, who put Mesa Theater’s costs at $10,000 a month for basic bills and without payroll since staff has been furloughed.
Along with overseeing some improvements to the venue, Christensen has been designing Mesa Theater T-shirts with music genre themes and selling them for $20.
“There isn’t a lot of money to be made, but there is a point of relevancy,” he said. “We’re using a local artist to print the shirts so we can keep the money as local as we can.”
The first T-shirt had a punk rock theme, and the 100 made sold out in less than two hours.
KEEPING PEOPLE ENGAGED
Maria Rainsdon is the general manager for Avalon Theatre and Las Colonias Amphitheater, which are owned by the city of Grand Junction and managed by the Oak View Group. Rainsdon and her staff have been brainstorming ways to remind music fans of the good times and that those venues will reopen at some point.
One of their ideas resulted in a live-streamed mini-concert coordinated with Visit Grand Junction and performed by local band Tim + Richard in front of the Avalon. More small events like that are likely to happen in the coming days “to keep people engaged,” she said.
But it doesn’t quite compare with what Rainsdon called a “monster lineup” planned for the amphitheater’s fourth season — all scheduled concerts at the amphitheater now have been postponed until July 10, when Lindsey Stirling will perform — and the sold-out shows at the Avalon, including Celtic Women, which is now set for May of 2021.
About 10–15% of bookings from March to the end of July had to cancel — a number of them were local, such as Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra concerts — and the rest have been rescheduled, she said.
Lost revenue from those cancellations alone adds up to about $95,000 in ticket sales and assumed food and beverage sales, Rainsdon said.
That amount doesn’t include the even greater possible economic impact — dinners at local restaurants, hotel rooms, tickets to see local live music another night — lost by the community related to those cancellations and the original dates of the concerts that have been postponed.
While continuing to navigate the needs of promoters who still have upcoming concerts or are looking to reschedule, Rainsdon and other staff members have been working on the policies and procedures to keep music fans, venue staff and performers safe once venues can reopen.
In addition, they are in the beginning stages of planning a live-streamed benefit concert featuring local musicians, but no date has been set yet, she said.
Mesa Theater also is working on plans for getting local musicians back under the lights, Christensen said.
There were several local bands with new CDs and album release parties set to take place at Mesa Theater.
“They’ve already spent that money,” he said. “We would love to help them. It’s really hard to redirect that money.”
But first, the Mesa Theater must get the green light to reopen and must be able to host enough people to make that opening viable. If that number was about 235, which is roughly a third of the venue’s capacity, “we would probably still be losing money being open, but we would be generating money for our staff,” he said.
“We’re going to fight tooth and nail all the way through it,” he said, while also recognizing that there is a financial breaking point.
While he hasn’t heard of a Grand Junction music venue permanently closing, Intrinzik in Montrose posted on its website that it does not plan to reopen. And when even the legendary Troubadour in L.A., where Elton John and others rose to fame, is saying it might not survive, “it really puts a perspective on some of these smaller venues,” Christensen said.
There may likely be a number of music venues and businesses that hold on and reopen, but three months after may not be able to continue, he said.
“Everybody in every business is kind of in a rough spot right now,” Christensen said. However, “we’re going to start seeing some real damage later … I think people are kind of skipping that.”