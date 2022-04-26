This year’s Southwest Arbor Fest at Lincoln Park was a success on Saturday, despite colder than normal weather for late April.
“I think the turnout is good based on the weather,” said Tricia Rothwell, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation event coordinator. “People are just excited to be having festivals back.”
According to Rothwell, the Arbor Day Festival started 21 years ago, but was put on hiatus for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We started the day with the tree seedling giveaway and the (silent) tree auction,” she said. “Parks and Recreation is giving the community an activity to enjoy, and an opportunity to support local vendors. The Parks and Recreation tagline is we make it better. By providing this festival, we give the community a chance to get out and enjoy themselves.”
Rothwell said the city decided this year to allow nonprofit groups to have free booths “to give them the opportunity to get in front of the public.”
Whitewater residents Elaine Rodriguez-Roggie, Matthew Mize and Mateo Rodriguez were among the crowd of participants who enjoyed the afternoon at Lincoln Park.
“I think it’s awesome. We come and get free seedlings. This year, we got flowers and vegetable plants. We’ve come to listen to music and walk around vendors and are just really enjoying our day getting out,” Rodriguez-Roggie said.
Rob Davis, Grand Junction’s city forester, said the city launched its private ash tree treatment program at the festival. The new program allows residents to share the cost to treat ash trees on their private property with the city of Grand Junction.
“Arbor Day is a great way to connect with your residents through trees and help make our city more livable,” Davis said.
Although Arbor Day is linked to trees, attendees of the festival had the opportunity to shop at different local vendors, visit nonprofit booths and enjoy meals from local food trucks, as well as listen to music.
Some residents over age 21 enjoyed the special beer-tasting, in which participants received a mini-sized beer mug and had the chance to taste several brews from nine different breweries in the area at a cost of $25.
They also received a coin to cast their vote for the best brew. The winning brewery is given the People’s Choice Traveling Award, which is a big slice of a tree they’ll will bring back at the next event.
“Good vibes,” Grand Junction resident Jake Woldruff said. “An awesome job by all the people who put on the event.”