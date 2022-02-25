Red Mountain pass reopened to traffic Friday after a several-day closure for avalanche mitigation, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.
The pass, between Ouray and Silverton, closed Tuesday night when a snowstorm made public travel impossible because of low visibility and avalanche concerns, according to CDOT.
The four-day storm dropped more than 30 inches on the pass, according to CDOT. Crews triggered more than a dozen avalanche paths Thursday, burying parts of the highway in 18 feet of snow and debris that had to be cleared.
Red Mountain wasn't the only pass affected by the storm. Wolf Creek Pass received at least 40 inches of snow during the storm, and was closed for avalanche mitigation until Thursday morning.
Coal Bank Pass and Molas Pass on the U.S. 550 corridor south of Red Mountain Pass closed for avalanche mitigation, and area crews were able to open them before focusing on Red Mountain Pass.
Lizard Head Pass, between Telluride and Dolores, was closed for about two hours for avalanche mitigation Wednesday, according to CDOT.
CDOT crews also performed avalanche mitigation work on Monarch Pass between Salida and Gunnison Tuesday. The pass was closed for just under three hours.
The seven-day forecast for southwestern Colorado shows a gradual warmup occurring after Friday, according to the National Weather Service.