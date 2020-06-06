Each year, four teachers from the Western Slope cross the Rocky Mountains for the world’s top annual gathering of space professionals.
At the Space Foundation Symposium, which takes place every spring at The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, it’s never a surprise to bump into the likes of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk or elite aerospace engineers continents away from Colorado.
Fruita Middle School teacher Liz Henrikson is one of the four teachers who have made consistent appearances at The Broadmoor in recent years. This week, those efforts were recognized by the United States Air Force.
Henrikson was selected Wednesday as the 2019-2020 Air Force Teacher of the Year for the state thanks to her support of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) education, her consistent promotion of the military branch’s space programs and her ability to translate those topics to her sixth-grade students.
“Normally, they pick a lot of teachers from the Denver area,” Henrikson said. “I’m really so honored to represent the Western Slope with this. It’s truly an honor for my family because all of my family are military veterans ... we’re pretty proud here at the house.”
The reward stems from her and three other teachers’ dedication to attending the symposium each year, allowing for networking opportunities.
Henrikson attends each year along with fellow Fruita teacher Michelle Thomas, West Middle School teacher Therese Moran and retired teacher Heidi Ragsdale.
As Space Foundation teacher liaisons, they receive training from the organization in order to more naturally and effectively implement education of outer space into their courses.
“We visit with European space agencies, the German space ministry, and of course, the United States is there, too,” Henrikson said. “We try to form networking with some of the partners that help with the space shuttles and the Crew Dragon that (just) went up with SpaceX. It’s about networking with those kinds of people, going and getting our professional development together and then learning how to apply it back to sixth, seventh or eighth grade.
“These kids have some kind of space exposure or flight exposure because they don’t get much of that here on the Western Slope.”