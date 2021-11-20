As it is with all other branches of the U.S. military, members and veterans of the new U.S. Space Force can get its logo on their driver’s licenses that honors their branch of service.
The Colorado Department of Revenue, which oversees the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles, announced that the logo can be added to their state-issued driver’s license or identification card.
The department already has that for all other branched of the armed forces: Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, National Guard and Navy.
Motorists who served in any branch of the military also can have their driver’s license identify them as veterans.
To qualify for such logos, drivers must show proof that they served in a specific branch.
While the state also offers specialized military license plates for each military branch, that option for members of the new force, who are known as Space Force Guardians, hasn’t yet been approved by the Colorado Legislature.
Among the hundreds of specialty license plates the state offers, most of the military ones require special requirements, such as being active duty or veterans of a particular branch of service, or are the recipients of military medals, such as the Bronze Star, Air Force Cross or Medal of Honor.
There are, however, a few military-related plates that anyone can get to show their support for one military-related thing or another. Those include the U.S. Army 4th Infantry Division, the Civil Air Patrol, the USS Colorado submarine and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known as NORAD.
The state also offers limited specialty plates for each branch of the military to honor a family member who died in the line of duty.
Most of those specialty plates cost a one-time fee of $50, with some costing a bit more in annual registration fees.