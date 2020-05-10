With classes moving online for Colorado Mesa University, four Spanish students were given an opportunity to gain practical experience that wouldn’t be available to them if not for the COVID-19 pandemic — using their language skills to help others in their community.
Students have been translating into Spanish materials sent out by the Mesa County Public Health Department, informing Spanish-speakers specifically of news relating to the public.
Colorado Mesa University Spanish professor Thomas Acker said the opportunity came about for his 400-level Spanish students to disseminate information about the virus for Spanish speakers.
“I decided that’s how we would finish the semester, with this project. It’s the first time I’ve ever done something like this,” he said.
The student — Carla Hernandez, Erika Castro, Andy Guerrero and Serena Wells — have been working on the project for several weeks.
“Getting accurate, up-to-date information to as much of the community as we can is essential to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Mesa County,” Mesa County Public Health spokeswoman Amanda Mayle said. “The partnership with CMU has been win-win. The students are getting valuable, real-life translation experience and we’re able to provide important messaging to more members of our community.”
Student Carla Hernandez said she has been translating at least four assignments a week, which can range from COVID-19 daily summary information to Daily Sentinel articles and other news pieces-related to the virus to help inform the Latino or Hispanic community.
“We translate what we consider to be the most beneficial information,” she said.
She said it can take anywhere from 30 minutes to a couple hours.
“Since I’m doing the daily translation I’m constantly informing myself. The most beneficial ones have been the ones explaining the stay-at-home and safer-at-home orders,” she added. I think the most important part is that it’s local information.”