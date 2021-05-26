It makes no sense to the speaker of the Colorado House why many Republicans outside the Colorado Legislature favor his bill to raise money for transportation projects, but few inside the building are lining up in support.
The measure that House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver, has introduced along with Senate Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder, creates a slew of new fees designed to raise nearly $5.4 billion for transportation over the next 11 years.
Senate Bill 260, which cleared the Senate last week, is intended to give transportation a sustainable funding source in the face of dwindling monies from its main source, the state’s 29 cent-per-gallon gasoline tax, which hasn’t been raised since 1991.
It also is needed because the voters have routinely struck down other ideas, including ones that had bipartisan support in the Legislature, its supporters say.
“This bill not only captures the different ways that we use our transportation network, but it also embraces the innovative, market-driven transition we are already seeing,” Garnett said just before the House Finance Committee approved it on a 7-4 party-line vote on Monday, with its four Republican members opposing it.
“I’ve been in the Legislature long enough to see promising transportation proposals falter, but this bill is different,” Garnett said. “For the first time, we, and that means so many people, have crafted a funding plan to modernize our transportation system in a way that ensures long term sustainability and transformation.”
REPUBLICAN OPPOSITION
On Tuesday, Garnett said he’s not been approached by any Republican member with any suggested changes that might help earn their support, saying that at this point he’s not expecting that to happen.
“We have tons of support from Republican elected officials from across the state,” Garnett said. “I don’t anticipate Republican support from the House caucus. I don’t honestly really exactly understand why because almost every organization and constituent group that they listen to is in support of the bill.”
That includes such conservatives as Colorado Springs Mayor and former Colorado Attorney General John Suthers, former GOP senator and A Way Forward President Mike Kopp, the Colorado Competitive Council, the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and several Republican county commissioners.
For their part, Republicans have said they believe the new fees the bill would impose, particularly a 8-cent fee on per-gallon gasoline sales on top of the gasoline tax, is really an end-around to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, which requires voter approval for any tax increase.
The bill also imposes higher registration fees on electric vehicles and places new ones on deliveries and taxi-like services.
They also don’t like the idea of the bill creating so many enterprise funds, which are allowed under TABOR, and don’t much care for what the new money would be spent on, which includes a number of things that aren’t roads and bridges, such things as replacing some of the state’s fleet with electric vehicles.
“I am concerned about the new enterprises, the possible constitutional issues, possible TABOR issues,” said Rep. Shane Sandridge, R-Colorado Springs. “The big thing with my constituents is just asking for more money out of their pocket. It doesn’t matter it you call it a fee or a tax or not, it’s money out of their pocket and they would prefer us to use what we already have.”
LOCAL REACTION
Rep. Janice Rich, a Grand Junction Republican who voted against it as a member of the Finance Committee, said the measure undoes two funding measures the Legislature approved in 2018.
“These bills had bipartisan support, and made meaningful investments in our roads and bridges,” Rich said. “But this bill will repeal both of those, and our voters will not have the ability to vote on bonding this November. Instead, this bill will spend money on what I perceive as pet projects.”
Those bills called for transportation funding measures to appear on the 2018 ballot, Propositions 109 and 110, which voters rejected overwhelmingly.
Both called for issuing billions of dollars in bonds for various transportation projects.
Garnett’s bill still must clear the House Appropriations Committee before lawmakers can consider it by the full House, which is expected to happen before the end of the week.