Travelers around the state have had some difficult road conditions to deal with thanks to the giant snow storm that swept through Colorado over the weekend.
But westbound motorists have also been confronted with a lengthy closure and detour on Interstate 70 once they got into Mesa County.
A westbound semi-truck carrying hazardous materials crashed and rolled over in De Beque Canyon around 5 a.m. on Sunday, and the westbound lanes have been closed since. The crash occurred around mile post 58 in the canyon.
“It’s always difficult to have a closure on I-70, but this is an essential situation and this closure is absolutely necessary,” said Elise Thatcher, Northwest Colorado Regional Communications Manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation.
CDOT doesn't have an estimate on when the westbound lanes will reopen.
The lengthy closure was due to the truck’s cargo, which Thatcher said created a dangerous situation if motorists were allowed to pass by.
Thatcher said the semi-truck was carrying two materials: Glue and solvent.
“The two mixed together made for highly air polluting mixture,” she said.
The mixture was so toxic that it was difficult to get a crew close to crash to begin the clean up, Thatcher said.
A special HAZMAT crew had to be dispatched from Salt Lake City to handle the cleanup.
The cleanup also requires protocols for transporting the hazardous materials once the cleanup is complete, Thatcher said.
The other factor concerning the mixture was it was highly flammable at a fairly low temperature, just 90 degrees.
That was another reason for the closure.
“We had to make sure there were no vehicles near it, it was a safety factor,” Thatcher explained.
None of the mixture spilled came close to the Colorado River, which was about 20-30 yards away, Thatcher said.
All westbound traffic was diverted off I-70 at exit 62 at De Beque with all oversized trucks being staged there.
Thatcher said they were trying to get the over-sized trucks over the cutoff as long as it was a safe situation.
The detour over the De Beque cutoff (45 1/2 Road) takes motorists to Highway 65, then back to I-70 at exit 49.
Thatcher said, the timing of this I-70 closure was as good as they could have hoped.
“There’s never a good time for a closure but we are very fortunate that this crash took place when less westbound traffic was coming from Denver because of the snow storm,” she said. “It’s never a good time to have a wreck but it did effect less people than normal.”
No information has been released on the cause of the accident.
The eastbound lanes were not impacted by the accident.