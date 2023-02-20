Six-year-old Eligh Koker-Lujan is all smiles as he competes in the skills competition Saturday at the Special Olympics Western Region basketball tournament at Brownson Arena on the Colorado Mesa University campus. Koker-Lujan was one of hundreds of players of all ages at the annual tournament. For more photos from the event, go to GJSentinel.com.
Six-year-old Eligh Koker-Lujan is all smiles as he competes in the skills competition Saturday at the Special Olympics Western Region basketball tournament at Brownson Arena on the Colorado Mesa University campus. Koker-Lujan was one of hundreds of players of all ages at the annual tournament. For more photos from the event, go to GJSentinel.com.
Basketball players from across the Western Slope gathered at Colorado Mesa University on Saturday for the Special Olympics Western Region basketball tournament.
Special Olympics Colorado hosted the event that had hundred of enthusiastic participants.
The organization’s aim is to “provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities,” according to their website.
A total of 20 teams, each ranging in different ages, competed.
“Some teams are from Grand Junction, but there are teams from all across the Western Slope. Some teams have come from as far as Pagosa Springs, Durango and Montrose,” said Michelle Pewters, the Western Region manager of the tournament.
Saturday’s event saw several youth competitions, with the youngest bracket consisting of ages 2-7, as well as adult competitions.
The basketball tournament started in 1968. Since then, Pewters said, “we’ve been adding more sports and more people each year.”
“The basketball tournament is held just once a year, but we have 21 other sports we do during regional and state competitions throughout the year,” Pewters said.
Not only does Special Olympics Colorado host the basketball tournament in winter, but they also offer other snow sporting events, including snowboarding, skiing and snowshoeing.
“We have volunteers from CMU, Coldwell Banker and others,” Pewters said. “Subway provided us with lunch, too. Today is really just a day of people coming together in the community and supporting our athletes.”
Pewters encouraged more people to get involved, either as a player, a coach or a volunteer.
“This is my first time volunteering, but it is a lot of fun and such a positive environment. I’d definitely like to do it again in the future,” said Ana Foutz, a CMU student who volunteered Saturday.
Pewters said that everyone is welcome, if they have an intellectual disability or not.
“This whole event is simply about inclusivity and support,” Pewters said. “Giving them a platform to show them they are a great athlete is such a cool, fun thing. Everyone has a lot of fun.
“A lot of our volunteers come back because it is such a positive atmosphere. That’s what this is all about.”
Grand Junction has long been a popular destination for Special Olympics events, including the Colorado Summer Games that draws more than a thousand participants, coaches and volunteers every June.