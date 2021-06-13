“Let me win. And if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”
That’s the oath that every athlete takes before the Special Olympic games, and Western Slope athletes showed that bravery for the first time in two years this weekend.
Special Olympics Colorado’s games returned this year after a pandemic-induced hiatus. Competitors from young children to people in their 60s showed how fast they could run, how far they could jump and how far they could throw on the Colorado Mesa University campus.
For athletes like Steven Crawley, it meant the world to be back competing.
“I love being out here to compete and cheer people on. I cheer for everyone, and I love meeting new and different people and making new friends,” said Crawley, who was out of breath after finishing first in his 400-meter run. “I’ve been doing this for 25 years. I’m 31 and about to be 32 in July. I will always continue to do Special Olympics until I can no longer stand.”
The event began at about 9 a.m. on the CMU track. Three child athletes took turns running with Mesa County Sheriff’s Department officers who held the torch to start.
Then everyone who carried the torch followed athlete Zach Marlof as he approached the statue of a stick figure holding a cauldron. Marlof lit the top, and the games began.
HEARTS OF CHAMPIONS
There were teams from all over the western half of Colorado, but most came from Grand Junction. Athletes could choose which events to participate in. They could run 400, 100 or 50 meters. And if they couldn’t run, they would walk or roll in wheelchairs. There was also the standing long jump event, softball shot put throw and soccer skills. Each wave had three participants, so everyone got a medal.
Crawley and Marlof faced off in the 400-meter run. Crawley took the gold, a moment that fittingly ended with his arms outstretched as he cheered.
As groups ran the race, dozens of people would line both sides of the track to cheer the athletes on, led by Crawley’s booming voice.
“Go! You can do it! Keep going, you’re doing great!” he said to a group of children who bolted down the track.
After Crawley edged out Marlof for gold, the two hugged and congratulated each other. Like Crawley and many others, Marlof was happy to be back competing.
“I’ve been doing this for five or six years. My favorite events are the long jump and 100-meter run because I’m good at those,” Marlof said. “All of my family is here and my friends came here from Arizona to support me.”
Kia Smith and her daughter, Neveah Smith, represented the Steamboat and Yampa Valley team.
Neveah, proudly wearing her red and black jersey, earned four medals.
She won gold in the new soccer skills competition. Some athletes had to kick a soccer ball to officers, while others like Neveah had to run 10 feet to a soccer ball, touch it, and then run back to the starting point and touch their toes. They had to do that three times.
“But my favorite event is running, probably the 50-meter one,” she said.
Kia loved seeing her daughter back on the field. It was tough for her to stay mostly inside during the pandemic, she said.
“These people get to exercise and have so much fun. Plus, it’s a big self-esteem booster for them,” Kia said. “They get to do things that everyone else does, and do things that ordinary people didn’t think they could do.”
The hope from most on Saturday was that this will be the last year the Colorado games are at a small capacity. The Front Range games were held last week, with other events also taking place on Saturday.
Megan Scremin, president and CEO of Special Olympics Colorado, said that they’re expecting to have the 2022 games centralized in Grand Junction.
“That’s our expectation and that’s our plan, but I’ve also given up trying to predict the future since COVID,” she said.
“THIS IS WHY I DO IT”
The games ran for about three hours in the sweltering June heat.
But Keith Crawley, Steven’s dad and coach of the Grand Junction Gators, stayed in the action so that he could cheer on each of his athletes.
Keith got involved with Special Olympics Colorado in 2004.
“Steven really loves basketball and he needed a coach. Someone asked me if I could do it,” he said. “I hadn’t played since high school but I told them that I’d sure as heck try. I see how much it means to Steven and the other athletes, so it means a lot to be involved. I’m going to be coaching Steven until my body can’t take it.”
Seventeen years later, he’s still here. His team was made up of seven athletes and he was animated for each one when they got medals.
Steven was part of the final group that was given their medals. He swept his four events this year — all gold. When volunteers presented the last one to him, Steven let out his loudest roar of the day, which only got louder when his teammates got theirs. Not long after, staff members doused him in water.
“See? You see that? That excitement makes it all worth it,” Keith said, matching his son’s volume. “This is why I do it, this is why I coach!”