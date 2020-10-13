In Special Olympics families, the athletes typically get all the glory, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be.
The athletes are the ones training, competing and ultimately collecting gold, silver and bronze medals.
For the Crawley family, Steven, who has competed in basketball, football, bowling, track and field, and bocce ball over the years, has always been the star.
On Monday, however, the supporting cast, Keith (his father), Susan (his mother) and Robert (his brother) were the ones being rewarded with a special honor.
The Grand Junction residents were recognized as the Special Olympics Colorado 2020 Family of the Year for all their hard work in supporting their son and brother and volunteering countless hours to Special Olympics.
“Over the course of their 16 years with Special Olympics, (the Crawley Family) has been involved in almost every way,” said Michelle Pewters, Special Olympics Colorado western regional manager.
When Steven Crawley began participating in basketball as an athlete, his dad Keith was there as a team volunteer. After a short while, Keith moved to the head coaching role, building the team, the Grand Junction Gators, into a regional powerhouse. He was also instrumental in bringing flag football to the Western Slope for Special Olympics.
“When we started, Keith coached basketball and I was the assistant coach with five players,” Susan Crawley said as she accepted the award for top family on Monday night. “Now there are 10 to 12 players with a pretty good record.”
A lifelong football fan, Keith Crawley said he was asked if they wanted to start up flag football in the valley. Now a six-team league, football has become one of Steven’s favorite sports.
Keith’s proudest moments as head coach, however, came on the basketball court when his teams showed an unwillingness to quit in big comeback wins in Denver.
“I had two teams go to Denver and, in both games, my teams were down by 10 to 15 points,” he said. “I told the boys what to do. They got back on defense, and we won both those games.”
“It wasn’t easy,” Steven said.
Winning was never what was most important to the Crawley family. They were just happy to be part of Special Olympics and compete.
Then Steven reiterated the Special Olympics motto at Monday’s award ceremony: ‘let me win, but if I cannot, let me be brave in the attempt.’
That motto is at the heart of Special Olympics for every competitor and every family and every volunteer.
Alongside his dad as head coach, Steven’s brother Robert serves as a dedicated Unified Partner (individuals without intellectual disabilities who train and compete as a teammate) and Susan has been team manager, passionate fan, chaperone and advocate.
“Special Olympics has given our family the opportunity to be involved in the growth of athletes across the community. We have watched them form new friendships, learn teamwork and how to support one another,” Susan Crawley said. “There is nothing more satisfying than the look of happiness on the athletes’ faces.”
Robert Crawley’s proudest moments on the basketball court have been watching his younger brother become a sharpshooter from two, three and beyond after having a direct hand in developing his shot.
“I taught him how to shoot. He would use one hand or two and it would always go way too far,” Robert said. “So I laid him down on back and had him use his hand to push the ball straight up into the air. The ball would go straight up and he’d catch it. We’d do it for hours.”
Robert said he was trying to teach his brother to shoot with his wrist. Not only did Steven’s shot improve, but he started to teach other members of the team how to shoot.
“Two weeks ago, we were on the court and he said I bet you I can make this half-court shot and sure enough it went in,” he said.
The Crawleys were inducted into the Special Olympics Colorado Hall of Fame as 2020 Family of the Year on Oct. 7.
“As a family, they have always demonstrated a unique respect and love for the game, incredible sportsmanship and are leaders within the Grand Junction community,” Pewters said.
The last Western Slope family to be named Family of the Year was the Wright family in 2017, also from Grand Junction.