In 1985, Ron and Anita teamed up with each other in bocce ball doubles in the first year of Special Olympics Colorado.
Eight years later, in December 1993, the two were wed, uniting as the Enyarts.
Nearly 28 years later, the Enyarts are still competing, mingling with old friends and discovering new ones at Special Olympics events on the Western Slope.
“I like getting together and meeting new and different friends and just having fun,” Ron said.
The two competed on Saturday at the Western State Summer Classic for softball and bocce. They’ve always gravitated toward bocce, and their love for the game –– and each other –– is as strong now as it was in 1985.
“Me and him were partners from the start,” Anita said.
“We like being partners together, besides being man and wife,” Ron added. “We like competing.”
The Enyarts were among about 100 adult athletes from the Western Slope to take part in Saturday’s festivities. There were three bocce teams –– the Colorado Discoverability, Grand Junction Gators and High Rollers –– and five softball teams: the Ariel Sparks, Bat Attitudes, Caprock Cobras, Delta Slammers and GJRC (Grand Junction Regional Center) Fireballs.
Angelo Holcomb, in his second year participating in Special Olympics Colorado, played softball with the Fireballs. He was first introduced to the program through the Grand Junction Regional Center. Since then, he’s competed in softball, basketball and bowling.
“To get an opportunity to play is really good,” Holcomb said. “I didn’t have much to do myself (today). My guys, my teammates, we all hit it off.”
This is the ninth year in Special Olympics Colorado for Charles Edwards, a member of the Caprock Cobras.
“When I first came to this program, two of the guys were talking about how they were playing softball, how they had won first place, and supporting all the other teams made me realize it would be really fun to do,” Edwards said.
What has he gotten out of his time with Special Olympics so far?
“A lot of love. A lot of respect,” Edwards said. “Maybe I realized there are so many people in this community that really support people with disabilities. That’s why I did it… . Seeing everybody wearing smiles, no matter whether they win or lose, and supporting everybody, it’s great.”
It took about 20 volunteers to make Saturday’s games possible, including Western Regional Manager for Special Olympics Colorado Michelle Pewters, who helped athletes sign in and also helped hand out awards.
In her four years in the position, she’s seen what events such as the Western State Summer Classic provide for the region’s population who have disabilities.
“I think it brings inclusion. I think it brings a really great day,” Pewters said. “All of our volunteers tend to come back because they enjoy their time with our athletes. It also brings them an opportunity to show us what they got.”