The Special Olympics will return to Grand Junction and welcome competitors back this weekend.
One of two State Summer Games put on by Special Olympics Colorado is scheduled Saturday at Colorado Mesa University.
Grand Junction previously hosted the Colorado Special Olympics State Games for seven straight years until the games could not be held in 2020 because of COVID-19.
This year, the State Summer Games was split into two events, according to a Special Olympics Colorado press release, with the first being last weekend in Aurora.
Ben Theune, Special Olympics Colorado senior director of marketing, said Monday the event was be in two separate locations this year because of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, particularly those from the Special Olympics, which don’t necessarily match state and local restrictions.
“When we were planning games a couple months ago, obviously things looked very different,” Theune said.
Theune said the goal is to have the full state games back to normal and return to Grand Junction next year with competitors coming to the Western Slope from all over the state.
“Normally, we all come to Grand Junction and we love that,” Theune said.
The Aurora event last weekend was a success, Theune said, and helped get the Special Olympics community back together, with many people seeing each other for the first time in 15 months.
“It’s been a long time since any of us have been to an in-person event of any kind,” Theune said.
Special Olympics Colorado provides training and competition for almost 18,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and their unified partners.
The Aurora festivities commenced last weekend with a virtual opening ceremony broadcast on Facebook and YouTube, according to the release.
The Western Slope State Summer Games are Saturday at Colorado Mesa University and Stocker Stadium.
Athletes are competing in track and field and soccer. Powerlifting events are also being held, with the state powerlifting meet set for Saturday on the Front Range.
“Our team has gone above and beyond to ensure these events will provide amazing sport and healthy living experiences for athletes, coaches and volunteers while maintaining strict compliance with all local, state and Special Olympics health guidelines,” said Special Olympics Colorado President and CEO Megan Scremin in the release.
For information on Special Olympics Colorado, visit SpecialOlympicsCO.org.