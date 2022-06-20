The joy athletes feel during Special Olympics competitions would not be possible without the support of volunteers and coaches who sacrifice their time, finances and energy for the worthwhile cause.
Angela Ewari of Parker has served as Special Olympics Colorado athletic director for 12 years.
“I have the best volunteers by far,” she said. “I have a crew of about 30 that come back every year. I could not do this without my crew that runs every aspect of this competition. I think they come back to see the joy on athletes’ faces. They (athletes) train very hard for eight weeks, and it culminates in a state competition.”
Tami Brown has been volunteering since her daughter Maggie was 8, but this was her first year as head coach for the Home School Heroes team.
“I’ve always been involved, but not in a leading role,” she said. “(Maggie) loves it, and the joy on her face when she participates is nice. It’s an opportunity for her to be with her peers.”
This weekend was Grand Junction resident Karen Skoog’s first time serving as a volunteer at the State Summer Games.
“I wanted to do it for years, but always been on vacation or had something else going on,” Skoog said. “I was honestly very excited that I could do this. I have a heart for service and love being able to chat with individuals, just having fun and joking with them. If I can, I’ll definitely do it again.”
Sisters Holly Samples and Maddie Portnoff, both of Grand Junction, enjoyed volunteering together at the games.
“This is the fourth event I’ve done and my sister’s first time,” Samples said. “I help with staging and escorting and cheering on the athletes. I work in special education at an elementary school and really enjoy the people.”
Portnoff added that “everyone’s sociable, and I like to talk to them. It’s a great opportunity.”
Nick Sutton of Denver is the track coordinator, and serving as a coach and volunteer is part of the legacy his dad started.
“My dad (Dale Sutton) started doing this in the 1970s. Now my brother and my family, my kids and his kids do it. I came out as a kid and moved up the volunteer ranks, and my whole family followed suit.”
Sutton explained the personal reward he gets from being a part of Special Olympics.
“The coolest thing is I’m a teacher, and by the end of the year I’m spent. This reframes my own perspective because you see athletes here and their struggles, and they still have a smile on their face. For me, I always leave better than I came and am very thankful my dad got us into this 35 years ago.”
Bryce Burget of Littleton coached the Aurora Roadrunners.
“It’s good to be back,” he said. “You can tell how excited the athletes are. It’s fun to be in this environment. It’s fun to see them in the stadium, which makes them nervous but more excited than anything. It’s all about them.”
Eve Karl served as coach of the Six Points All Stars from Gunnison after working at the nonprofit this past year.
“We have the most amazing guys and gals here, and I’m just so proud to be here and work with them and help them shine..”
Volunteer Tobin Skenandore of Longmont has worked as a job coach and job developer for people with disabilities before. He also coaches baseball and football at Boulder High School.
However, this was his first time coaching them.
“This is competitiveness without expectation that you have to win,” he said. “This allows them to show their skill. People can be themselves. Vulnerability is not an issue here, but where I coach it is.” He added: “I’d like to find out more about this and be more than just a volunteer. I’ve always loved this kind of work. I love environments like this. It’s how I coach.”