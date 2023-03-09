Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Special school board meeting on school closures set

Coffee with D51 Board 030423

D51 board members Andea Haitz and Will Jones Answer questions on such topics as school closures, consolidation, cutting positions, health clinics, and charter schools. Saturday morning in the "coffee with the board" meeting at Tope Elementary School.

The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education planned to hold a special meeting Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at R-5 High School to further discuss — and potentially take action on — school closures and consolidations.

The board is weighing the potential closure of East Middle School, whether to move forward with Orchard Avenue and Lincoln Orchard Mesa as the district’s elementary consolidation candidates or form a committee to further evaluate options, and how to handle potential grade reconfiguration for Fruita schools.

Fruita 8/9

Scott Crabtree

The Fruita 8/9 School was part of a recent school district survey asking Fruita and Redlands residents if they would support reconfiguring Fruita’s school system or to keep it the way it is.
GJHS Construction Update 030823

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Construction on the new Grand Junction High School is now approximately 30% complete, according to a report given at Tuesday’s Mesa County Valley School District Board of Education meeting. Space was planned in the design of the new school for a possible MarillacHealth clinic but with Tuesday night’s vote to reject adding the clinic to the school, that planned space will now be designated for other purposes.
An error occurred