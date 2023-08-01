Lightning flashes across the sky during a storm that rolled in over Colorado National Monument on Monday night, which sparked a two-hour long light show in the Grand Valley. The lightning featured both cloud-contained and cloud-to-ground strikes, below. According to a National Weather Service meteorologist in Grand Junction, the lightning storm was consistent with normal monsoon conditions. To view a slideshow from the lightning storm, go to gjsentinel.com.
Blue lightning strikes the ground as a thunderstorm rolled in from the Colorado National Monument and sparked a two-hour long light show in the Grand Valley on July 31, 2023.
Cloud-to-ground lightning strikes the Earth as a thunderstorm rolled in from the Colorado National Monument and sparked a two-hour long light show in the Grand Valley on July 31, 2023.
Lightning rolls across the sky after a thunderstorm rolled in from the Colorado National Monument and sparked a two-hour long light show in the Grand Valley on July 31, 2023.
Blue lightning strikes the ground as a thunderstorm rolled in from the Colorado National Monument and sparked a two-hour long light show in the Grand Valley on July 31, 2023.
Lightning strikes the ground as a thunderstorm rolled in from the Colorado National Monument and sparked a two-hour long light show in the Grand Valley on July 31, 2023.
Lightning rolls across the sky after a thunderstorm rolled in from the Colorado National Monument and sparked a two-hour long light show in the Grand Valley on July 31, 2023.
Lightning strikes the ground as a thunderstorm rolled in from the Colorado National Monument and sparked a two-hour long light show in the Grand Valley on July 31, 2023.