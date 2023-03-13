GLENWOOD SPRINGS —The Colorado Department of Transportation has been assessing crashes in Glenwood Canyon and along Interstate 70 to figure out the main times, causes and locations of each incident.

What they found was that all of the crashes in the canyon were due to speeding. Meanwhile, 22% of canyon closures were due to collisions with commercial motor vehicles (CMV), according to Elise Thatcher, CDOT’s region three communications manager.

