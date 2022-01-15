The speed limit on 12th Street from North Avenue to Orchard Avenue, near Colorado Mesa University’s campus, is being lowered from 35 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour to improve safety, the city of Grand Junction announced Friday.
The change, which will go into effect Jan. 21, is part of a partnership between the city and CMU to create a safer environment for pedestrians and traffic, according to a city of Grand Junction press release.
“Every year, we evaluate campus safety and one of the ways we do that is by walking campus with students, faculty and staff to see if any additional safety measures should be implemented,” said CMU President John Marshall. “Improving pedestrian safety on 12th Street has been top of mind for us and many in our community. We appreciate the City of Grand Junction for being proactive and stepping up with solutions.”
Safety improvements in the area will also include tree trimming for better visibility, according to the release. Message boards announcing the speed limit decrease were set up Friday, the release stated.
“Providing safe routes for pedestrians is important for the city when developing an integrated and connected multimodal transportation network. Pedestrian safety at crossings is especially important in high foot trafficked areas,” the city’s press release stated.
According to the release, pedestrians should always cross streets at marked crosswalks, avoid cellphone use while crossing busy streets and wear bright colors at night.
“CMU is a wonderful community partner. We appreciate being able to come together on a solution for our community. The improvements will result in changes that are not only beneficial for CMU students but to all residents and visitors.” Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton said.
Motorists should also expect lane closures and delays in the area of 12th Street and North Avenue on Monday during the day, Monday night and Friday during the day because of work on the North Avenue. Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project, according to the City of Grand Junction.
In addition, northbound 12th Street south of North Avenue has been reduced to one lane because of work on the Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project. That work is expected to be completed in March.