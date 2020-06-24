Research from the Governors Highway Safety Administration shows that Colorado ranks 12th in the country for the most speeding-related fatalities with 35.4% of all fatal crashes in the state related to speeding from 2014 to 2018.
Mesa County rated slightly better than the state average with around 33% of traffic fatalities involving speeding. A total of 86 fatal crashes were counted over that five-year span.
In other words, speeding drivers are responsible for a third of all traffic fatalities in Mesa County.
During the COVID-19 closure, speeding was even more of concern for law enforcement as it was reported by agencies across Colorado that while there were fewer drivers on the road, cases of significant speeding (or cases where drivers were cited going way over the speed limit) was on the rise.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, statewide there were 18 fatal crashes involving speed from March 14 to May 28 in 2020, out of 82 total fatal crashes. There were 17 fatalities reported during that same time frame last year out of 109 fatal crashes.
“The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day are know as the 100 deadly days of summer where we typically see fatalities spike, so don’t speed and be sure to buckle up,” said CDOT spokesperson Elise Thatcher.
One concern CDOT officials are seeing is a rise in motorcycle crash fatalities, with a 120% increase in the past two years. Thatcher said most of the 2020 fatalities thus far have been from motorcycle wrecks.
Distracted driving also appears to be on the rise as traffic levels at the Eisenhower Tunnel are very close or already back to normal, she said.
In mid-April, Colorado State Patrol Troop 4A Capt. Matt Ozanic was among statewide law enforcement officials to voice concerns over the speeds at which some drivers were traveling. Multiple cars were reportedly traveling well over 100 mph during the spring.
Now, more than two months later, Ozanic continues to see an uptick in this behavior from drivers.
“We’re still getting the high-speed related crashes,” he said, a day after the State Patrol cleared a fatal crash on Broadway at around 1 a.m. that was suspected to be the result of speeding.
He said that speeding has accounted for 37 crashes this year, out of 340 total, and has shown to be the third highest causal factor of crashes in Mesa County.
In terms of location, Interstate 70, the Orchard Mesa area and the Clifton area are the highest-reported crash areas.
“Looks like crashes are holding pretty steady so far in June,” Ozanic said. “One thing that has changed was that alcohol was a top 3 causal factor in crashes from January through May. However, that has dropped to number 5 in June.”
He was very pleased in the decrease in drinking and driving reported to the State Patrol as he feels it indicates the messaging they have sent out on the subject is working.
“Speeding continues to be an impact, but we have brought down alcohol-related crashes,” Ozanic said. “That’s a good sign. I’ve never seen it so low in seven years. I want this to be a trend that continues.”
There is a strong correlation between speeding fatalities and drinking and driving, according to the GHSA. Pueblo County was shown to have the highest fatal crash rate related to speeding at over 41%.
States with higher posted speed limits were also reported to have more speed-related fatalities, according to the GHSA.