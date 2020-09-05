Mesa County Public Health recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases in only two days this week.
The jump occurred Wednesday and Thursday. Friday’s case report added another six cases.
The bump to end the work week increased the two-week total number of cases to 85. Andy Tyler, Mesa County Public Health regional epidemiologist, said he did not think the 30-case spike, at this point, would jeopardize the county’s application for the next level of variance from the state guidelines.
“This two-day increase won’t put us at risk (of not getting the variance),” Tyler said. “What would put us at risk of course is if we continue to see increases over the next two weeks or so.”
The county had 12 new positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 18 on Thursday. Tyler said they have primarily been associated with transmission between family members and at small gatherings.
“I haven’t seen it being linked necessarily to increases in testing,” Tyler said. “What we have seen increases on over the last 14 days is from close contact from family members. Generally, that is both in the home and outside the home.”
As for Colorado Mesa University, Friday’s case update showed a small increase in positive tests. The university is now up to 58 positive cases since the semester began, with 21 of those positives occurring in the past two weeks. As a whole, the university has conducted more than 10,000 tests, according to CMU’s COVID-19 data dashboard.
Proper social distancing and limiting contact with people outside your home can help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Tyler said. He said people should be diligent about taking steps to limit their potential to be exposed to the virus, especially over the holiday weekend.
“We know that Labor Day weekend is full of family and friend gatherings and travel as well, which continues to be a risky category of exposure here for Mesa County residents,” Tyler said. “I think the main things are just to remember those strategies that we have to keep people healthy. That is being careful around people you don’t live with, wearing a mask whenever possible, keeping that 6 feet of social distancing whenever possible.”
Even if the people you interact with are not showing symptoms, Tyler said it is still important to take those precautionary steps, as asymptomatic people are able to spread coronavirus.
“What we know about COVID is that people can be highly infectious in the two days before they develop symptoms,” Tyler said. “What that means is just relying on knowing that the people you might be gathering with are not sick at that time does not guarantee that COVID might not be spreading.”
Anyone who does have symptoms or wants a COVID-19 test can get one without an appointment at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. There is free COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.