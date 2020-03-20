The first day of spring brought March showers and light snow to the Grand Valley, and locals should expect some spotty weather over the next few days.
National Weather Service Grand Junction forecaster Tom Renwick said it was raining in the area early on Thursday morning and switched over to light snow for a few hours.
“It just got cold enough to switch over,” he said. “It’s spring in Colorado.”
Some of the higher elevations, like at Colorado National Monument, reported a couple inches of snow.
Through the rest of the week, Renwick expected clouds in the Grand Valley to hang around with spotty showers over the next few days. He expected Sunday to bring highs in the mid-50s.
Renwick added that nearby areas like Cedaredge and Hotchkiss reported up to 8 to 10 inches of snow, with close to 2 feet reported in the San Juan Mountains.
While it may be mostly rain from here on out, area drivers should be mindful of winter road conditions.