One of the city of Grand Junction’s oldest and most popular programs, the spring clean-up, is returning over the next few weeks for the 2023 edition.
The spring clean-up is an event in which city staff go around town for two weeks and pick up unwanted items, hauling them off for free. It’s designed to help clean up properties and minimize junk.
“It’s actually one of the city’s oldest programs,” Grand Junction Engineering Manager Ken Haley said. “It’s over 100 years old, which is pretty amazing.”
Monday marked the first day residents are allowed to set items for the clean-up out at the curb.
The clean-up will take place starting April 3 for residents who live north of North Avenue, and starting April 10 for residents who live south or North Avenue, including areas of the Redlands and Orchard Mesa.
Residents should make sure to have their items by the curb by those start dates so they don’t miss out.
“We’re asking everybody to have their items out before our start dates so we don’t miss you,” Haley said, noting city crews will only stop one time at each address and can’t make return trips.
Items must be in one pile placed up against the gutter in front of a residence, according to the city of Grand Junction’s website. Items or piles larger than can be carried by a large dump truck will be subject to a $150 fee.
Prohibited items include ammunition, electronics, liquids, items longer than six feet in length, rubble, batteries, engines, fuel tanks, hazardous waste, shingles, televisions, road flares, refrigerators, freezers, paint and tires.
The 2023 spring cleanup includes a pilot green waste program, in which residents of the Northridge subdivision northeast of First Street and Patterson Avenue and the area south of Patterson Avenue between First Street and Seventh Street and north of Kennedy Avenue will have the opportunity to have green waste such as grass clippings, hay, tree limbs, straw and leaves picked up by the city. That program started Monday.
“It’s definitely a great program that supports the city’s sustainability efforts, and I’m glad to see it continuing,” Haley said.
NEIGHBORHOOD CLEAN-UPMesa County’s 2023 neighborhood clean-up will take place April 10-April 14 in select neighborhoods in the area between 29 Road and 30 Road, and between F½ Road and the I-70 business loop.
Items for clean-up must be put out before April 10, but not before April 3.
Acceptable materials include general household trash, garden and yard debris, furniture, and lumber. Unacceptable materials include appliances, chemicals, fuel, electronics, liquids, paint, tires, mattresses and box springs.